Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee to conduct oversight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19. The committee will conclude its Gauteng oversight visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath, Leratong and Kalafong Hospitals. Details of the oversight:

Day 2: Wednesday, 24 June 2020

City of Johannesburg, West Rand and Tshwane 10h00-11h20: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital & Nasrec Expo Centre 12h00-13h00: Leratong Hospital 14h30-15h30: Kalafong Hospital