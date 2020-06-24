Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,384 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee to conduct oversight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19. The committee will conclude its Gauteng oversight visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath, Leratong and Kalafong Hospitals.   Details of the oversight:

Day 2: Wednesday, 24 June 2020  

City of Johannesburg, West Rand and Tshwane   10h00-11h20:           Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital & Nasrec Expo Centre   12h00-13h00:           Leratong Hospital   14h30-15h30:           Kalafong Hospital

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

You just read:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee to conduct oversight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.