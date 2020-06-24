Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc Adds Two Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc (“Cytovia”), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing Natural Killer (NK) immunotherapies for cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr. Leila Alland and Ms. Jane Wasman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Dr. Leila Alland brings extensive experience in oncology drug development to her role at Cytovia Therapeutics. Dr. Alland is currently Chief Medical Officer at PMV Pharma, a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule therapies targeting p53 mutations, which are prevalent in many cancers. Dr. Alland was previously Chief Medical Officer at Affimed, where she advanced the company’s portfolio of clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs. During her career, she has held leadership positions at Tarveda Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Schering-Plough, and has contributed to numerous successful oncology drug approvals over the course of her career, spanning both molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic products. Dr. Alland is a member of the Scientific Advisory Council of Columbia University's Center for Radiological Research. Dr. Alland obtained her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, completed her residency in pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and her fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at The New York Hospital and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and was Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “I am very excited to be joining the Board of Directors at Cytovia Therapeutics,” said Dr. Alland. “Cytovia’s portfolio of immune therapeutics is steeped in the science of NK cells and the development of powerful new technologies that leverage the ability of NK cells to fight cancer. These novel technologies have the potential to go far beyond current drug development paradigms and make a real difference to individuals living with cancer.”



Ms. Jane Wasman is a strategic leader with almost 25 years in the biopharma industry, with extensive U.S. and international experience. Ms. Wasman is Chair of the Board of Directors of Sellas Life Sciences, a board member at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and serves on the board of NY BIO. Ms. Wasman is Founder and President of JWasman Advisors, (a consulting firm focused on strategic, operational and corporate governance matters for biopharma and life sciences organizations). She previously served as President, International, General Counsel and Chief, Strategic Development at Acorda Therapeutics, where she led long-range planning and development in addition to international expansion and in leadership positions including Vice President at Schering Plough. Ms. Wasman graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, and earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School. “I am thrilled to be able to join Cytovia's team who is implementing an agile partnership strategy and capital-efficient execution approach,” said Ms. Wasman. “I believe Cytovia Therapeutics is positioned to become a leading NK company with a differentiated product portfolio, leveraging two strong technologies - CAR NK and NK engager antibodies.”

Dr. Daniel Teper, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc stated: "We are delighted to welcome two exceptional industry leaders to our board of directors. Cytovia Therapeutics is at a growth inflexion point where it can fully benefit from Dr. Alland's solid track record in oncology drug development and Ms. Wasman's expertise in corporate and financial transactions."

ABOUT CYTOVIA THERAPEUTICS, INC

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer and severe acute infectious diseases. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Macromoltek.

Learn more at www.cytoviatx.com