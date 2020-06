Video Streaming Market to Hit USD 842.93 Billion by 2027 Owing to Wide Utilization as Medical Aid and Educational Platforms, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Walt Disney Company, Tencent, Roku, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., iQIYI, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Apple, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Other vendors.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market size is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth owing to the advent and increasing popularity of digital video streaming worldwide. Video streaming, in simple terms, means the running of continuous media in a compressed audio and video form without waiting to download the content from the internet. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” predicts that the value of the market was USD 342.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at 12.0% CAGR between 2020 to 2027. It is set to reach USD 842.93 billion by 2027.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/video-streaming-market-103057







Most of the industries today are at a standstill and are facing huge losses owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, every cloud has a silver lining. With the help of government support, it is possible to fight the contagious disease and we all hope to come out of this situation at the earliest possible. We are offering impact analysis on various markets that have been affected by the coronavirus widespread and the necessary measures adopted by them to draw out revenue.

What are the Report Highlights?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its major growth prospects such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on s the current industry trends, major developments, and other interesting insights useful for this market. It further discusses the nature of the market competition, list of players and their key strategies to stay put in the competition. It also describes the table of segmentation and the names of the leading segment with market figures. The report is provided on the company website.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-streaming-market-103057







Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones with Quality Resolution to Add Impetus to Market

The advent of digitalization into entertainment media is a significant factor in boosting theis market. In addition to this, the penetration of smartphones and the increasing popularity of live videos are also propelling the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, people are choosing to stay safe at home. Besides video streaming for entertainment purposes, many educational and medical institutions are adopting this medium to continue serving the public interest, education, and welfare, thereby aiding in the expansion of the market.

On the contrary, latency and bandwidth issues and unauthorized platform may pose a significant challenge to the market, both in terms of poor quality video and loss of personal and financial details. Nevertheless, the drastic increase in the number of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and subscribers are likely to create lucrative growth opportunity in the future.

Segment-

Content Delivery Services Segment to Cover Major Share Owing to their Impactful and Effective Features

In 2019, the content delivery services segment earned 88.4% video streaming market share as they are majorly used in wildlife broadcasting, product and services promotions, and online classes, among others. Under this segment, the OTT services sub-segment is expected to rise remarkably on account of its low-cost and flexible model. This segment requires a minimum network infrastructure as compared to the high-cost support involved for streaming IPTV and pay-TV.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-streaming-market-103057







Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Grow Rapidly on Account of Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

Geographically, North America earned USD 148.20 billion in 2019 in terms of share. This is attributable to the presence of advanced network infrastructure and high internet connectivity. The U.S. alone consists of more than 200 streaming service providers. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled people to stay safe at home and opt for home streaming, wherein video gaming and OTT services have gained traction. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow fast and exhibit high CAGR in the forecast period on account of the presence of tech-savvy population and the advent of smartphones with HD quality resolution, apt for video streaming. This, coupled with the availability of better network at cost-efficient rates that propels viewers to opt for live streaming instead of downloading content are expected to help this region witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Help Companies Hold Prominent Positions in Market

Currently, companies such as Brightcove Inc. have a strong portfolio in the market as they are offering various services. These include cloud-based video encoding services, Zencoder, online video platform, video cloud, Brightcove beacon, Video Marketing Suite, Beacon, Brightcove Campaign, Enterprise Video Suite, OTT Flow, and others. Other players such as Kaltura Inc., Apple Inc., and others are engaging in joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships with local companies to enter new geographies and generate better revenue in the future.



Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

October 2019 – Marketo Engage and Brightcove Inc. entered into a partnership for incorporating video content into their marketing strategies.

June 2019 – Tencent, a China-based company launched a video streaming service called WeTv in Thailand, wherein Chinese content was streamed under Thai dubbing.





List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Video Streaming Market. They are as follows:

Wowza Media Systems, LLC

Walt Disney Company

Tencent

Roku, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

iQIYI

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Brightcove, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Other vendors





Quick Buy – Video Streaming Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Gaming Console Media Streamers Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Pay TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On Demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-Based Subscription-Based Transactional-Based By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By End-User (Value) Commercial Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Video Analytics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition, Motion Detection, and Others), End-User (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Video On Demand Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Technology (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop and Service-based), By Application (Small Room, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



LED Video Walls Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Direct View LED Video Walls, Indoor LED Video Walls, and Blended Projection Video Walls System), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Retail, Airport/Railways, Control Rooms, Media & Advertising, Sports & Entertainment, Auditorium, Commercial Buildings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Product, Software, Maintenance & Support Services), By Device Type (Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Head-mounted Displays (HMDs), Smart Glasses, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Education, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing and Engineering, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/video-streaming-market-10038