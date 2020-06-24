NexTech AR Secures $600,000 Credit Line With Royal Bank of Canada

Additional Capital to Fuel Surging Revenue in 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced virtual events is pleased to announce that it has secured a $600,000 lending facility with the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC").



Kashif Malik CFO of NexTech commented, “This credit facility further strengthens our financial capabilities as we continue to scale and add to our already healthy cash and inventory position of over $7.5million - our highest ever - providing a solid foundation to support the company's rapid growth plans. With this credit facility along with our financing last week , we are well positioned and laser focused on executing on our strategy in 2020.”

The company will report results for the second quarter April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 in August 2020.

The Facility can be drawn at any time by NexTech for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, and bears interest at RBC’s Prime Rate + 2.00%.

Recent Company Highlights in 2020:

June 22, 2020 : Signed a one year contract to provide its InfernoAR Virtual Events video conferencing platform services to Real Asset Media. The initial contract value is for $135,000 with the potential for substantial additional revenue as augmented reality use cases emerge.



Q1 Revenue grows 177% to $2.5 million, Gross Profit grows 267% to $1.3 million, Working Capital of $3.5 million. May 14, 2020: InfernoAR platform integration with all major video platforms including its previously announced integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and new integrations with Cisco Webex, BlueJeans, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and GoToMeetings. These critical integrations continue to extend the capabilities of the platform, broaden the utility of the platform and help end-users become even more productive while using the platform.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.

The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

