Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- -- March to May Period Impacted by Shutdown and Restart of Operations Due to Global Pandemic --



-- Focus on Employee Health and Safety as Business Activities Recover and Consumers Flock to Outdoors --



-- RV Market Share Growth Continues – Witnessing Positive Retail Momentum in June --



-- YTD Operating Cash Flow Up 96% Over Prior Year --



-- Liquidity Remains Strong with Cash Balances Rising During the Quarter to $152.5 --

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's third quarter Fiscal 2020 ended May 30, 2020. The Company’s results were impacted by the unprecedented series of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic which included the suspension of manufacturing operations as well as disruptions across its dealer network, supply chain and end consumers during most of the quarter. In response, Winnebago Industries took immediate and decisive actions to keep employees safe, control costs and maintain its financial strength and flexibility. The Company’s financial position remains strong primarily due to its variable cost structure, entering the crisis with a very healthy cash balance, and ample additional capacity under its revolving credit facility if needed. Winnebago Industries is continuing to adapt to this challenging period by prioritizing decisions that are in the best interests of both its employees’ health and its long-term business prospects.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter ended May 30, 2020, were $402.5 million, a decrease of 23.9% compared to $528.9 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Revenues for Newmar, which was acquired in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, were $88.0 million. Revenues excluding Newmar were $314.5 million, a decrease of 40.5%. Gross profit was $32.0 million compared to $86.6 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Gross profit margin decreased 840 basis points in the quarter, primarily driven by deleverage due to the significant revenue decline and an unfavorable mix as Towable’s revenue, as a percent of total revenue, was lower compared to the same period a year ago. Operating income was an $8.2 million loss for the quarter, compared to operating income of $49.0 million in the third quarter of last year. Fiscal 2020 third quarter net income was a loss of $12.4 million, compared to net income of $36.2 million in the same period last year. Net loss per diluted share was $(0.37), compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.14 in the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted net loss per diluted share was $(0.26) for the third quarter, excluding costs totaling $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, after tax, driven by the non-cash portion of interest expense and restructuring charges. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million for the quarter, compared to $55.9 million last year, a decrease of 92.7%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “Our third fiscal quarter was a uniquely challenging time for Winnebago Industries, as it spanned the most intense portion of the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. While the pandemic has significantly changed how we conduct business on a day-to-day basis, I couldn’t be prouder of how our teams have worked collaboratively to respond to this tremendous test. We would like to especially recognize and thank the first responders, health care professionals, and public health officials across the country and specifically in the communities in which we have a physical presence. As we ramp up operations across our portfolio, I have been inspired by the efforts our team members have put forth to ensure our manufacturing, warehouse, service, office, and remote environments are as safe as possible. Despite the COVID-19 disruption and ongoing related obstacles, we have not lost our focus on quality, innovation and customer service. We have grown market share, strengthened dealer and supplier relationships, and maintained key investments in initiatives critical to our future. Our portfolio of premium outdoor brands continues to perform well and be desired by channel partners and end consumers alike. Winnebago Industries’ North American RV retail market share was 11.7% on a trailing three-month basis through April, 2020, up 1.7 share points (up 1.2 share points on an organic basis) over the same period last year. I want to thank all of our Winnebago Industries employees for their commitment and cooperation as we continue the process of returning to work in a thoughtful and safe manner. We are especially grateful for the support of our dealer network as they also guided their teams through these truly unique times with great passion and fortitude, always serving our collective end consumers during a time of extraordinary challenges.”

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $188.9 million for the third quarter, down 45.5% from the prior year, primarily driven by the suspension of manufacturing and the disruption to consumer buying patterns due to COVID-19. The overall strength of the Towable product portfolio and increased consumer demand in the month of May, as stay-at-home orders were eased, has contributed to accelerated momentum, especially in the Company’s Grand Design RV business. Winnebago Industries’ unit share of the North American towable market on a trailing three-month basis through April 2020, excluding folding and truck campers, was 10.7%, an increase of 2.0 share points over the same 2019 period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $16.5 million, down 71.2% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.7% decreased 780 basis points, primarily due to deleverage

related to the significant revenue decline. Backlog increased 86.7%, in units, over the prior year, reflecting a strong rebound in dealer demand in May as April was the period most impacted by COVID-19.

Motorhome

In the third quarter, revenues for the Motorhome segment increased 27.1% to $203.6 million, driven by the year over year impact of Newmar, which was acquired in November 2019, partially offset by the suspension of manufacturing and the disruption to consumer buying patterns due to COVID-19. Underlying demand for the Class B product line-up, including the Revel, Travato, Boldt, and Solis models, remains strong despite the impact from the pandemic. Winnebago Industries’ unit share of the North American Class B segment, on a trailing three-month basis through April 2020, was 45.4%, an increase of 5.2 share points over the same 2019 period. Excluding Newmar, segment revenues decreased 27.9% from the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $(10.8) million, down $11.2 million from the prior year primarily due to the revenue decline and cost impact driven by COVID-19, partially offset by favorable mix and the addition of Newmar. Adjusted EBITDA margin of (5.3%) decreased 550 basis points primarily due to deleverage related to the significant revenue decline, partially offset by favorable mix driven by strong Class B demand and the contribution from Newmar. Backlog increased 99.2%, in units, over the prior year, due to the addition of Newmar and a strong rebound in dealer demand in May as April was the period most impacted by COVID-19.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the operational integration of Newmar into the Winnebago Industries portfolio is proceeding as planned. The Company remains focused on maximizing targeted synergies and expanding Newmar’s market share in the high-end motorhome segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 30, 2020, the Company had total outstanding debt of $465.0 million ($553.5 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $77.6 million, net of debt issuance costs of $10.9 million) and working capital of $299.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $162.4 million for the first nine months of Fiscal 2020, an increase of $79.6 million from the same period in Fiscal 2019.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 19, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on July 1, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020.

Mr. Happe continued, “As we look ahead to the final quarter of Fiscal 2020, we are optimistic about the slope of our Company’s and industry’s recovery path due to the strong demand rebound we witnessed in May and the positive trends we are seeing continue this summer. Retail and wholesale demand for outdoor recreation products are both recovering and headed in a strong upward direction as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted travelers’ views toward how they desire to spend their leisure time experiencing nature and the outdoors. As states navigate the reopening of their communities, people are increasingly looking toward RVing and boating as ways to socially distance in a safe and memorable way. As indicated by our robust backlogs as compared to last year and our second fiscal quarter of 2020, Winnebago Industries’ RV, Marine, and Specialty Vehicles brands and businesses remain poised for strong growth and are solidly positioned to offer great value to our end consumers. Going forward, we are committed to prudently managing our business in a disciplined fashion to preserve liquidity and ensure that Winnebago Industries maintains the financial flexibility to continue to outpace the market and navigate the future.”

Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss third quarter Fiscal 2020 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net . The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to increases in interest rates, availability of credit, low consumer confidence, availability of labor, significant increase in repurchase obligations, inadequate liquidity or capital resources, availability and price of fuel, a slowdown in the economy, increased material and component costs, availability of chassis and other key component parts, sales order cancellations, slower than anticipated sales of new or existing products, new product introductions by competitors, the effect of global tensions, integration of operations relating to mergers and acquisitions activities, business interruptions, any unexpected expenses related to enterprise resource planning, impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19, risks related to compliance with debt covenants and leverage ratios, cyber-attacks, and other factors. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Net revenues $ 402,458 100.0 % $ 528,940 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 370,434 92.0 % 442,356 83.6 % Gross profit 32,024 8.0 % 86,584 16.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 33,271 8.3 % 35,332 6.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 6,926 1.7 % 2,278 0.4 % Total operating expenses 40,197 10.0 % 37,610 7.1 % Operating (loss) income (8,173 ) (2.0 ) % 48,974 9.3 % Interest expense 8,440 2.1 % 4,446 0.8 % Non-operating income (74 ) — % (360 ) (0.1 ) % (Loss) income before income taxes (16,539 ) (4.1 ) % 44,888 8.5 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,186 ) (1.0 ) % 8,717 1.6 % Net (loss) income $ (12,353 ) (3.1 ) % $ 36,171 6.8 % Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ 1.15 Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,625 31,493 Diluted 33,625 31,644 Nine Months Ended May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Net revenues $ 1,617,726 100.0 % $ 1,455,278 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,427,307 88.2 % 1,231,269 84.6 % Gross profit 190,419 11.8 % 224,009 15.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 126,540 7.8 % 106,303 7.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 18,514 1.1 % 7,204 0.5 % Total operating expenses 145,054 9.0 % 113,507 7.8 % Operating income 45,365 2.8 % 110,502 7.6 % Interest expense 23,140 1.4 % 13,293 0.9 % Non-operating income (460 ) — % (1,330 ) (0.1 ) % Income before income taxes 22,685 1.4 % 98,539 6.8 % Provision for taxes 3,702 0.2 % 18,609 1.3 % Net income $ 18,983 1.2 % $ 79,930 5.5 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 2.53 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 2.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,102 31,546 Diluted 33,289 31,722







Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

May 30, 2020 August 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,480 $ 37,431 Receivables, net 163,590 158,049 Inventories, net 190,359 201,126 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,566 14,051 Total current assets 527,995 410,657 Total property, plant, and equipment, net 175,431 127,572 Other assets: Goodwill 348,058 274,931 Other intangible assets, net 408,358 256,082 Investment in life insurance 27,336 26,846 Operating lease assets 29,790 — Other assets 16,072 8,143 Total assets $ 1,533,040 $ 1,104,231 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,998 $ 81,635 Income taxes payable — — Accrued expenses 132,509 107,217 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,668 8,892 Total current liabilities 228,175 197,744 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 451,306 245,402 Deferred income taxes 16,708 12,032 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,269 3,591 Operating lease liabilities 27,366 — Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion 11,454 12,878 Other 6,952 372 Total non-current liabilities 520,055 274,275 Stockholders' equity 784,810 632,212 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,533,040 $ 1,104,231







Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 18,983 $ 79,930 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,854 9,788 Amortization of intangibles 18,514 7,204 Non-cash interest expense, net 7,440 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,181 1,186 Last in, first-out expense 1,450 1,544 Stock-based compensation 3,332 5,735 Deferred income taxes 365 362 Other, net 516 1,265 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables 31,440 (20,961 ) Inventories 91,938 2,701 Prepaid expenses and other assets 159 (653 ) Accounts payable (13,528 ) 3,954 Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits (2,622 ) (13,898 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,585 ) 4,692 Net cash provided by operating activities 162,437 82,849 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (28,582 ) (31,681 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (260,965 ) (702 ) Proceeds from the sale of property — 134 Other, net 141 1,752 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (289,406 ) (30,497 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on credit agreement 1,495,209 342,549 Repayments of credit agreement (1,495,209 ) (375,438 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 300,000 — Purchase of convertible note hedge (70,800 ) — Proceeds from issuance of warrants 42,210 — Payments on long-term debt (6,500 ) — Payments of offering costs (10,761 ) — Payments of cash dividends (10,881 ) (10,201 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock — (7,724 ) Other, net (1,250 ) 296 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 242,018 (50,518 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 115,049 1,834 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 37,431 2,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 152,480 $ 4,176 Supplement cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid, net $ 6,240 $ 33,852 Interest paid $ 14,961 $ 10,335 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of Winnebago common stock for acquisition of business $ 92,572 $ — Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 255 $ 9

(in thousands)





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended (in thousands) May 30, 2020 % of Revenues May 25, 2019 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 188,898 $ 346,811 $ (157,913 ) (45.5 ) % Adjusted EBITDA 16,451 8.7 % 57,172 16.5 % (40,721 ) (71.2 ) % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries May 30, 2020 Product Mix(1) May 25, 2019 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 3,537 60.3 % 6,185 59.5 % (2,648 ) (42.8 ) % Fifth wheel 2,324 39.7 % 4,216 40.5 % (1,892 ) (44.9 ) % Total towables 5,861 100.0 % 10,401 100.0 % (4,540 ) (43.6 ) % Nine Months Ended (in thousands) May 30, 2020 % of Revenues May 25, 2019 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 813,611 $ 890,335 $ (76,724 ) (8.6 ) % Adjusted EBITDA 86,982 10.7 % 121,638 13.7 % (34,656 ) (28.5 ) % Nine Months Ended Unit deliveries May 30, 2020 Product Mix(1) May 25, 2019 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 15,319 60.8 % 16,564 60.5 % (1,245 ) (7.5 ) % Fifth wheel 9,874 39.2 % 10,818 39.5 % (944 ) (8.7 ) % Total towables 25,193 100.0 % 27,382 100.0 % (2,189 ) (8.0 ) % ($ in thousands) May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 13,235 7,089 6,146 86.7 % Dollars $ 417,176 $ 237,708 $ 179,468 75.5 % Dealer Inventory Units 15,562 18,984 (3,422 ) (18.0 ) %



(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorhome

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended (in thousands) May 30, 2020 % of Revenues May 25, 2019 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 203,590 $ 160,239 $ 43,351 27.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (10,789 ) (5.3 ) % 381 0.2 % (11,170 ) (2,931.8 ) % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries May 30, 2020 Product Mix(1) May 25, 2019 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 428 27.4 % 378 19.3 % 50 13.2 % Class B 694 44.4 % 515 26.2 % 179 34.8 % Class C 440 28.2 % 1,069 54.5 % (629 ) (58.8 ) % Total motorhomes 1,562 100.0 % 1,962 100.0 % (400 ) (20.4 ) % Nine Months Ended(2) (in thousands, except ASP) May 30, 2020 % of Revenues May 25, 2019 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 755,023 $ 506,229 $ 248,794 49.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 13,488 1.8 % 16,716 3.3 % (3,228 ) (19.3 ) % Nine Months Ended Unit deliveries May 30, 2020 Product Mix(1) May 25, 2019 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 1,803 31.0 % 1,329 23.7 % 474 35.7 % Class B 2,287 39.3 % 1,847 33.0 % 440 23.8 % Class C 1,734 29.7 % 2,430 43.3 % (696 ) (28.6 ) % Total motorhomes 5,824 100.0 % 5,606 100.0 % 218 3.9 % ($ in thousands) May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Change % Change Backlog(3) Units 4,131 2,074 2,057 99.2 % Dollars $ 515,035 $ 182,354 $ 332,681 182.4 % Dealer Inventory Units 5,013 4,235 778 18.4 %



(2) May 30, 2020 nine months ended data includes Newmar results from the time of acquisition (11/08/19); 2019 data excludes Newmar for both the three month ended and nine month ended periods

(3) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Diluted income per share to Adjusted diluted income per share:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands)(1) May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Diluted income per share $ (0.37 ) $ 1.14 $ 0.57 $ 2.52 Pretax acquisition-related costs(2) (0.01 ) — 0.29 — Pretax acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up — — 0.14 — Pretax non-cash interest expense(3) 0.10 — 0.22 — Restructuring expense 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.04 Research and development tax credits — (0.04 ) — (0.10 ) Tax impact of adjustments(4) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted income per share $ (0.26 ) $ 1.14 $ 1.12 $ 2.45

(1) Per share numbers may not foot due to rounding

(2) Represents transaction-closing costs.

(3) Non-cash interest expense associated with the Convertible Notes issued related to our acquisition of Newmar.

(4) Income tax charge calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 21.0% for both periods presented.

The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 May 30, 2020 May 25, 2019 Net (loss) income $ (12,353 ) $ 36,171 $ 18,983 $ 79,930 Interest expense 8,440 4,446 23,140 13,293 Provision for income taxes (4,186 ) 8,717 3,702 18,609 Depreciation 4,134 3,520 11,854 9,788 Amortization of intangible assets 6,926 2,278 18,514 7,204 EBITDA 2,961 55,132 76,193 128,824 Acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up — — 4,810 — Acquisition-related costs (189 ) — 9,761 — Restructuring expenses 1,376 1,102 1,247 1,321 Non-operating income (74 ) (360 ) (460 ) (1,330 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,074 $ 55,874 $ 91,551 $ 128,815

We have provided non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted income per share, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as income per share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. We believe Adjusted diluted income per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted income per share include acquisition-related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, non-cash interest expense, and the tax impact of the adjustments. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses, and non-operating income.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as our performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our board of directors to enable our board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with covenants and restricted activities under the terms of our debt agreements. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.