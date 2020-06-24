Sprott Inc. Approved to List on The New York Stock Exchange

-Sprott’s Common Shares expected to Commence Trading on NYSE on June 29 2020-

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX: SII) announced today that its common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Company expects its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE as of market open on June 29, 2020 under the ticker symbol “SII”.



Peter Grosskopf, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott, commented, “Listing on the NYSE is a significant milestone for Sprott and a natural next step in the evolution of the company. We are pleased to offer our shareholders the ability to trade in U.S. dollars and the expected increase in liquidity. With the current surge in global interest in precious metals investments, we believe this is an excellent time for the NYSE listing and look forward to introducing Sprott to a new and larger investor base.”

Additional Information for Shareholders

In addition to listing and trading on the NYSE in U.S. dollars, Sprott’s common shares continue to be listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) in Canadian dollars under the symbol “SII”. Shareholders that purchased their Sprott common shares on the TSX and, in connection with the NYSE listing, wish to trade in U.S. dollars are advised to contact their broker for more information.

Shareholders that purchased their Sprott common shares “over-the-counter” or OTC, including shareholders whose shares are denoted in their institution/broker account with the symbol “SPOXD”, are advised to monitor their account to ensure their holdings are updated to reflect the NYSE listing and trading symbol, as the Company expects OTC quotations for Sprott common shares to cease in connection with the NYSE listing. Shareholders are advised to contact their broker for more information if they have questions in this regard.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII) and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2020 under the symbol (NYSE: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the timing of trading on the NYSE, trading liquidity, investment base characteristics and OTC quotations.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing of commencement of trading of Sprott common shares on the NYSE being delayed; the impact of any escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on the implementation of the NYSE listing; and the other risks described under the headings "Managing Risk: Financial" and "Managing Risk: Non-Financial" in the Company’s MD&A for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. As a result, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

