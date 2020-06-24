MEDIA ADVISORY: Protests at the Ontario Legislature & Across the Province Today: Ford government moves to push through Bill 175, restructuring and privatizing home care while refusing to address critical care & staffing crisis in long-term care homes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- List of Events Wednesday June 24 at noon (unless otherwise specified):



IN TORONTO AT THE LEGISLATURE:

12 o’clock, noon, on Wednesday June 24 ~ On the lawn at Queen’s Park (outside the Ontario Legislature in Toronto) and across Ontario ~ We are asking everyone to keep 2-metres apart at all times and wear masks. For those who want to, you can join in your car by forming a car cavalcade that circles Queen’s Park on the inside lane of Queen’s Park Circle from noon until 12:30 p.m.~

EVENTS ACROSS ONTARIO at 12 o’clock (noon) on Wednesday June 24 unless noted: Please wear a mask and keep 2-metres apart at all times. All protests are outside. There will be some car cavalcades also, as listed.



Chatham MPP Rick Nicholl’s office, 111 Heritage Rd., Chatham (outside) Guelph Intersection of Wyndham and Annette outside the Quebec St. Mall (on the sidewalk) Kingston Teach in by Zoom (video/tele- conference) 7 pm to 8:15 pm. Register to attend with Harold Pickering at haroldapickering@hotmail.com Kitchener MPP Amy Fee’s office, 4281 King St. E. (outside Tim Horton’s) London/St. Thomas MPP Jeff Yurek’s office in St. Thomas, 750 Talbot St. Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff’s office in Beamsville, 4961 King St. Port Hope MPP David Piccini’s office, 117 Peter St. Sarnia MPP Bob Bailey’s office, 805 Christina St. N. Point Edward. Sudbury

Site 1 - NE LHIN office, 40 Elm St. (Rainbow Centre) Sudbury Ontario on the sidewalk just east of the main doors to the Shopping Mall. Site #2 - the parking lot in front of the offices of Jamie West MPP Sudbury Riding - corner of Barrydowne Road and Gemmel St. Participants are invited to drive around in the parking lot with signs on their cars protesting Bill 175. Thunder Bay Mini Queen’s Park on James St. Toronto Queen’s Park outside the Main Legislative Building. Woodstock MPP Ernie Hardeman’s office, 12 Perry St.

For more information: Natalie Mehra executive director (416) 230-6402. In Chatham/Sarnia, Shirley Roebuck (226) 402-2724. In Guelph, Magee McGuire (519) 767-0084. In Kingston, Matthew Gventer (613) 549-6258. In Kitchener, Jim Stewart (519) 588-5841. In London, Peter Bergmanis (519) 860-4403. In Niagara, Sue Hotte (905) 932-1646. In Port Hope, Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas (905) 376-2189. In Sudbury, Dot Klein (706) 566-9072. In Thunder Bay, Jules Tupker (807) 577-5946. In Woodstock, Bryan Smith (226) 228-8309.