MEDIA ADVISORY: Protests at the Ontario Legislature & Across the Province Today: Ford government moves to push through Bill 175, restructuring and privatizing home care while refusing to address critical care & staffing crisis in long-term care homes
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- List of Events Wednesday June 24 at noon (unless otherwise specified):
IN TORONTO AT THE LEGISLATURE:
12 o’clock, noon, on Wednesday June 24 ~ On the lawn at Queen’s Park (outside the Ontario Legislature in Toronto) and across Ontario ~ We are asking everyone to keep 2-metres apart at all times and wear masks. For those who want to, you can join in your car by forming a car cavalcade that circles Queen’s Park on the inside lane of Queen’s Park Circle from noon until 12:30 p.m.~
EVENTS ACROSS ONTARIO at 12 o’clock (noon) on Wednesday June 24 unless noted: Please wear a mask and keep 2-metres apart at all times. All protests are outside. There will be some car cavalcades also, as listed.
|Chatham
|MPP Rick Nicholl’s office, 111 Heritage Rd., Chatham (outside)
|Guelph
|Intersection of Wyndham and Annette outside the Quebec St. Mall (on the sidewalk)
|Kingston
|Teach in by Zoom (video/tele- conference) 7 pm to 8:15 pm.
|Register to attend with Harold Pickering at haroldapickering@hotmail.com
|Kitchener
|MPP Amy Fee’s office, 4281 King St. E. (outside Tim Horton’s)
|London/St. Thomas
|MPP Jeff Yurek’s office in St. Thomas, 750 Talbot St.
|Niagara
|MPP Sam Oosterhoff’s office in Beamsville, 4961 King St.
|Port Hope
|MPP David Piccini’s office, 117 Peter St.
|Sarnia
|MPP Bob Bailey’s office, 805 Christina St. N. Point Edward.
|
Sudbury
|Site 1 - NE LHIN office, 40 Elm St. (Rainbow Centre) Sudbury Ontario on the sidewalk just east of the main doors to the Shopping Mall. Site #2 - the parking lot in front of the offices of Jamie West MPP Sudbury
|Riding - corner of Barrydowne Road and Gemmel St. Participants are invited to drive around in the parking lot with signs on their cars protesting Bill 175.
|Thunder Bay
|Mini Queen’s Park on James St.
|Toronto
|Queen’s Park outside the Main Legislative Building.
|Woodstock
|MPP Ernie Hardeman’s office, 12 Perry St.
For more information: Natalie Mehra executive director (416) 230-6402. In Chatham/Sarnia, Shirley Roebuck (226) 402-2724. In Guelph, Magee McGuire (519) 767-0084. In Kingston, Matthew Gventer (613) 549-6258. In Kitchener, Jim Stewart (519) 588-5841. In London, Peter Bergmanis (519) 860-4403. In Niagara, Sue Hotte (905) 932-1646. In Port Hope, Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas (905) 376-2189. In Sudbury, Dot Klein (706) 566-9072. In Thunder Bay, Jules Tupker (807) 577-5946. In Woodstock, Bryan Smith (226) 228-8309.