YouTube Star Adam B's £20k Handout From an IceCream Van
UK Youtuber spends £20k of his own money to give fans in need phones, laptops, cameras, toys, a car and more...BELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK YouTube sensation Adam Beales has handed out more than £20k worth of gifts to children and their families following an online appeal for nominations of those deserving a treat in these difficult times.
Known as Adam B to his 2.7m YouTube followers, the 20-year-old fulfilled a lifetime dream of being an ice cream man, but instead of serving up sweet treats he was delivering life changing gifts, including a car to a family that lost a loved one in April.
From laptops through to phones, tablets, cameras, toys and drones Derry born Adam delivered the presents after choosing from a list he and his family looked through, all to be revealed when he releases the video at 6pm on Wednesday, June 24.
“I set up an email account asking people to send emails in, nominating people who they thought deserved a gift,” he explained. “I received thousands!
“My whole family and myself sat reading through all the emails over a series of nights. Some people got lots of nominations who, most obviously, deserved a gift. Others I chose because they stuck out to me personally.”
Of those chosen they range from people who have recently recovered from a serious illness, raised funds for charities, young people starting their own business, to those who have been bereaved.
One massive surprise was for Bronagh Burke. She lost her husband and father to three-year-old twins Thomas in April. Adam surprised the twins with a mountain of toys, and left Bronagh speechless when he handed her the keys to a brand-new car.
“To lose a father is the most heart wrenching thing to read about,” he said. “The incredible young twins tried to help Bronagh by running out to the street to call for an ambulance and remaining calm as Bronagh performed CPR.
“I was in the fortunate position to gift Adam and Aoife with lots of toys from our local Smyths Toy Superstore - and able to gift Bronagh a new car.”
Adam delivered the car, not knowing that the family car had to be returned just two weeks previously.
Among the recipients is a remarkable young man, Shayne O’Carolan, who spent the first four years of his life in hospital.
The 12-year-old has a number of special needs, but that hasn’t stopped him from fundraising, including raising £2k to provide two parents’ beds in the children’s wards at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, Northern Ireland.
Shayne is a fan of Adam’s YouTube channel, and makes his own videos too. The family thought Adam was just visiting to give some support and meet Shayne.
Since then Shayne’s YouTube views have risen and his mother said the family can’t believe the positive effect his visit has had.
For a number of years Adam has been garnering more and more YouTube subscribers, as well as more than 500,000 followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok with his witty pranks and sketches, but he is committed to continuing charity work and supporting others. Before this recent video has randomly handed out £1k to people who contacted him on Twitter and bought his parents a four-bedroom dream home.
However, choosing those that were to receive the gifts for this video has involved his entire family, from picking the successful nominees through to joining Adam on the ice cream van.
“It's amazing to be in the position where I can make people smile, take their mind off things, or potentially make a difference in their lives,” he said. “The stories really touched me. The same stories that also touched my mum whilst we were reading through the emails. It is the most I've ever seen my mum cry in one week.”
But the YouTube star wanted to thank those that have helped him be able to support others.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me, watched the videos, shared, liked, commented, and subscribed. You have given back to the local community. And for that, I just want to say thank you.”
