Monir Islam, Moyn Islam and Ehsaan B. Islam Bring the World Together with BE’s Biggest Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The young entrepreneurs, brothers and co-founders of BE, Monir Islam, Moyn Islam and Ehsaan B. Islam, have achieved monumental success in these past months despite the pandemic challenges. On Monday, June 22nd 2020, BE hosted one of its biggest webinars in history – BE INNOVATION which garnered nearly 10,000 attendees from across the globe. Without a doubt, the founders successfully created a positive, if not prolific, experience for all those who participated. The colossal online event was all about a brand-new roadmap to the future where BE hopes to pay out billion dollars in commission. One of the highlights of the webinar was that it hosted thousands of people in three languages, including English, Spanish and French. The participants were from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, UK, France, Colombia, Costa Rica, Brazil, Belgium, Netherlands, French Polynesia, to name a few.



BE is a state-of-the-art tech company that offers digital tools based on artificial intelligence to empower people. Their unique concept of 'Live & Learn' helps people to acquire new skill-set, earn money, all while travelling around the world, connecting with like-minded people, receiving complimentary stay at 5-star hotels, and simply living their dreams. BE's products act as a catalyst for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone. The company stands to bring people together and creates a sense of community, and give equal opportunity to succeed. "If people can stay excited for long enough towards a single plan, then they will be successful. One of our business models is to keep our people constantly motivated with an undeniable success formula," says Monir Islam, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BE.

What started as a three-person vision with only two employees back in 2018, BE today has over 150 employees worldwide with more than 60 employees operating from their Dubai HQ. So many businesses took hits due to the Covid-19 situation, but BE witnessed one of its highest daily sales records of 1.2 million during the pandemic. This milestone became a catapult for BE to go to the next level with a clear vision and clear brand identity that resonates with its existing customers as well as prospective ones. "At the time of adversity, it's easier to believe that the path to the future is apparent. We are marching to become a billion-dollar company by 2022," says Moyn Islam, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BE.

BE's journey to the future is going to be long, winding but very much exciting. BE founders Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan were one of the few entrepreneurs who predicted that traditional working conditions as we know would see a significant shift. This very vision became their virtue to accomplish goals. Today, BE moves forward with much more poise to become a billion-dollar company by the end of 2022. "Exponential growth in business means developing rapid solutions over efficiency in the face of unpredictability. We will continue to seek growth as long as there is space for technological evolution in the world," says Ehsaan B. Islam, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of BE.

Transformation is a journey without a final destination. BE has truly transformed from its early startup days and is swiftly marching toward with bold visions. Check out their new website www.befactor.com to learn more.

Attachment

Media Contact Company Name: BE Contact Person: Media Manager Email: media@befactor.com Website: www.befactor.com