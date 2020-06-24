Covid-19: MP and Chinese ambassador discuss pandemic, debt

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 24 - MP Josefina Pitra Diakite and the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, Wednesday in Luanda discussed the approach to the covid-19 pandemic and the forgiveness of African countries’ debt. ,

Speaking to Angop at the end of the audience granted to the Chinese diplomat, the MP said the meeting reviewed the impact of the pandemic in Angola and around the world, including the Asian country’s effort to neutralise the disease in the globe and in Africa.

Pitra Diakite who is the head of the Parliament’s 3rd Commission for External Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, recalled that the recent China/Africa Summit focused on the African countries’ debt, in solidarity with the countries affected by covid-19 and joint strategies to fight the pandemic.

“Basically, what remained clear is the continuous work on the observation of the World Health Organisation and Angola Government measures regarding China’s experience,” said the MP.

Josefina Pitra Diakité also said the parties discussed China’s perspective concerning the forgiveness of the African countries.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador explained that the two countries have been exercising mutual solidarity and help and that thanks to the existing cooperation, positive results have been attained in the control and prevention of the disease.

He also offered his country’s readiness to continue assisting in the fight against covid-19 in Angola.