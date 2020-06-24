Ahold Delhaize announces Jan Hommen to retire as Chairman of the Supervisory Board by end of 2020; Peter Agnefjäll appointed successor

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 24, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize today announces that Jan Hommen will retire as Chairman and member of its Supervisory Board on December 31, 2020. The Supervisory Board has appointed Peter Agnefjäll as the new Chairman effective January 1, 2021. Effective immediately, Peter will serve as Vice Chairman to work with Jan to ensure a smooth transition.

Jan Hommen has a long tenure in the Supervisory Board of both Ahold Delhaize and before that, Ahold. At Ahold Delhaize, he has served as Chairman between 2018 and 2020 and as Vice Chairman between 2016 and 2018. At Ahold, Jan served as Chairman between 2013 and 2016 and as Vice Chairman between 2003 and 2007.

Peter Agnefjӓll has been a member of the Supervisory Board since April 2019. He served as president and CEO of the IKEA group from 2013 to 2017. Peter’s appointment follows a recruitment and selection process comprising both internal and external candidates.

Jan Hommen said: “Although it is hard to leave Ahold Delhaize, the timely preparation and clarity on transition is particularly important in view of the macro-economic uncertainty in the coming years. Peter has been an outstanding member of the Board since he joined. He has extensive retail experience, leadership and knowledge of omnichannel and e-commerce, and is well positioned to lead the Board in supporting the company to deliver its Leading Together strategy.”

Peter Agnefjäll said: “I am honored and excited to be appointed by the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman. I look forward to working with Jan in preparation for the transition by the end of the year.”

Cautionary notice

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward looking statements. Words such as will, ensure or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.