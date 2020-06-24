LULAC Iowa Wed am news conference: new #BOYCOTTMEAT coalition to protect slaughterhouse workers.

Latino civil rights organization joins a coalition committed to fighting for the safety of slaughterhouse workers and asserts that meat is not essential.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa assembled an historic coalition of workers, activists, non-profit leaders, physicians and academics from across the country – speaking out to protect meat processing plant workers. Together they will dispute the mandate of President Trump’s Defense Production Act and make clear that meat is not, in fact, essential and launch a consumer boycott of meat.

The situation is dire. To date, there have been over 25,000 reported positive COVID-19 cases tied to meatpacking facilities in at least 238 plants in 33 states. Worse, there are nearly 100 reported worker deaths nationwide.* The press conference will address the inherent and unnecessary dangers faced by slaughterhouse workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and expose how current measures of “worker protection” in these plants are not effective.

The Boycott Meat campaign will be promoted through social media, community events, and direct action. Please follow #boycottmeat to stay informed.

The virtual conference will take place WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020, at 9:30 AM CST/ 10:30 AM EST.

WHAT: Virtual press conference to launch the Boycott Meat campaign to impact and address the issues of protecting slaughterhouse workers’ safety in processing facilities.

WHO:

· Joe Henry, LULAC Advisor to the President for Civic Engagement and Elections and President of Latinos United of Iowa LULAC Council 307

· Nick Salazar, LULAC Iowa State Director and President of LULAC Council 371

· Neal Barnard, M.D., Founding President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), Author and Clinical Researcher

· Milton Mills, M.D., Critical Care Physician, Board of Directors Plant-based Prevention Of Disease, Inc., Former Associate Director of Preventive Medicine and National Advisory Board member of PCRM

· Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, Physician, Author, Director of NutritionFacts.org

· Gabriel Ochoa, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Latino

· Victoria Moran, "Main Street Vegan" Radio Show and Podcast Host, Author and Speaker

WHEN: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 am EST

*Data provided by investigatemidwest.org, The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/