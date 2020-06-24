16th circuit commission announces nominees for Standridge associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

23 June 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 25 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Richard T. Standridge. The nominees are:

Jessica Agnelly (received five votes in support) – attorney and partner in private practice with the Wendt Law Firm PC. – attorney and partner in private practice with the Wendt Law Firm PC. Ashley N. Garrett (received five votes in support) – deputy county counselor with the Office of the County Counselor in Kansas City, Missouri. – deputy county counselor with the Office of the County Counselor in Kansas City, Missouri. Patricia M. Scaglia (received five votes in support) – attorney and owner of Scaglia Law Firm LLC in Independence, Missouri. – attorney and owner of Scaglia Law Firm LLC in Independence, Missouri.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 25.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Karen King Mitchell of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley, and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

Note: Links to the nominees' applications are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.

