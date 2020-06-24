State Water Infrastructure Authority committee to meet June 25 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority’s Viable Utility Reserve Committee will meet Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

AGENDA: https://files.nc.gov/ncdeq/WI/Authority/2020_meetings/Agenda_VUR_Committee_Meeting_6-25-20.pdf

*Instructions for listening to the meeting by phone (WebEx) are available at:

https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef38df714054a392bbe287ca540b3c2d6

Listen by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 161 600 5937

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

