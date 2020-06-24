Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,474 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Expands Local Authority On Outdoor Gatherings, Directs HHSC To Enact Emergency Rules To Increase Safety At Child Care Centers

June 23, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people. Previously, this applied only to outdoor gatherings over 500 people. The Governor has also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas. These two actions are based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers.

“These are just some of the steps Texas will take to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Governor Abbott. “Today’s proclamation and emergency rules will aid in that effort in two key ways: allowing restrictions on large gatherings where COVID-19 is easily spread and implementing a statewide standard of infection control for child care centers. However, as we face this challenge, there is no substitute for personal responsibility. I urge all Texans to do everything in their power to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus by wearing a face mask, washing their hands often, and staying six-feet apart from others.”

Read Governor Abbott’s proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Expands Local Authority On Outdoor Gatherings, Directs HHSC To Enact Emergency Rules To Increase Safety At Child Care Centers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.