CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HOLDS ANNUAL MEETING; RELEASES ANNUAL REPORT

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Economic Development held its Annual General Meeting online for the first time today, released the 2019 annual report, and outlined work to support economic recovery in the city in the second half of 2020.

Physical distancing rules in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta resulted in the cancellation of the annual Report to the Community in March and the annual meeting was moved online.

“The world was turned upside down this spring and our organization pivoted quickly to work with the business community and all orders of government to help Calgary emerge from this unprecedented situation and build a more diverse, resilient economy, ” said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Economic Development. “The entrepreneurship, innovation thinking, work ethic and sense of community among Calgarians remain as strong as ever and it will see us through this.”

In 2019, Calgary Economic Development’s staff supported the attraction, expansion, or retention of 82 companies, which led to the creation or retention of 11,455 direct and indirect jobs in the city. To view the full Annual Report, see our website.

Calgary Economic Development is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary. We operate the Calgary Film Centre Ltd. and are the administrator of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund. We steward implementation of the economic strategy, Calgary in the New Economy, manage initiatives including Startup Calgary, support business development and attraction, facilitate talent development, and promote economic opportunities in Calgary.

“These are challenging times, but the vision for Calgary to be the city of choice for entrepreneurs who want to embrace advanced technology to solve some of the world’s greatest needs – cleaner energy, safe and secure food supply, better health solutions, and the efficient movement of people and goods – is more relevant than ever,” said Joe Lougheed, Board Chair for Calgary Economic Development.

Alice Reimer, Site Lead for CDL-Rockies in Calgary, stepped down from the Board of Directors for Calgary Economic Development and will take a position on the Board of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund. Also leaving the Board after completing their terms are Past Chair Steve Allan, Leontine Atkins, Quincy Smith and Brad Pierce.

For a complete list of Calgary Economic Development’s Board of Directors see our website.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary’s growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We’re exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary’s story and we’re proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

Media Calgary Economic Development 403-880-7040 media@calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com