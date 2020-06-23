COMMENT PERIOD ANNOUNCED FOR COURT COMMISSIONERS UP FOR RETENTION

Salt Lake City, UT—The Utah Judicial Council is seeking public comment on two court commissioners as required by Utah Code of Judicial Administration Rule 3-201. The commissioners are up for retention for a four-year term. Individuals who wish to comment on the court commissioners are encouraged, but not required, to provide their names and contact information. The comment period closes on July 3, 2020.

The court commissioners up for retention and the email addresses to which comments should be sent are as follows:

Commissioner Kim M. Luhn

Third District Court

Comments to peytons@utcourts.gov

Commissioner Sean M. Petersen

Fourth District Court

Comments to marku@utcourts.gov

