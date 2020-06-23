Andrew Junkin Named Rhode Island Chief Investment Officer

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today announced that Andrew Junkin, CFA has been hired as the State's Chief Investment Officer, effective June 22, 2020.

Mr. Junkin served as president of Wilshire Consulting since 2015, leading a team of over 80 investment professionals. Over his 15-year tenure at Wilshire, he worked with public and corporate pension funds, foundations, endowments, and insurance companies.

"I look forward to working with Treasurer Magaziner, his team, and members of the State Investment Commission," said Mr. Junkin. "I share their commitment to ensuring that Rhode Island's pension system continues on its path of long-term growth and stability for our members who have spent their careers serving others."

Alfonso Cumplido, CFA was recently confirmed by the State Senate to serve on the State Investment Commission. Mr. Cumplido is Director of Investment Strategy at Independence Financial Partners in Providence, RI. He also serves on the board of CFA Society Providence and Junior Achievement RI, respectively.

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to join the State Investment Commission as we continue strengthening the pension system on behalf Rhode Island's public servants," said Mr. Cumplido. "I appreciate Treasurer Magaziner's commitment to ensuring that the Commission reflects the diversity of our great State."

Additionally, Sol Taubin recently joined the Treasurer's Office as Policy Director. Ms. Taubin previously served as Director of the City of Providence's Human Relations Commission, and as a policy aide to Mayor Elorza. Most recently, she supported community organizations with strategy, project management, and community engagement as a consultant with Systems Change Strategies.

"I am thrilled to join Treasurer Magaziner and his team in promoting economic opportunity and financial inclusion for all Rhode Islanders," said Ms. Taubin "It is critical that we center equity and community voice in our policy-making, and I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to support Treasury in this work.

"I'm pleased to welcome Andrew, Sol and Al," said Treasurer Magaziner. "Each of them brings a distinct set of expertise and experiences that will strengthen our team and I look forward to working with them."

# # #

