Brunswick Corporation Announces Partial Paydown of Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced that it will repay $200 million from its revolving credit facility on Friday, June 26, 2020. In March, Brunswick announced that it would draw down $385 million of its revolving line of credit as a precautionary action in order to increase its cash position and to enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility during a period of substantial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Today, with a clearer view of the marine market and the confidence in the execution of our plans, we feel that this move is in the best interest of our company and our shareholders,” said Ryan Gwillim, Brunswick Corporation Chief Financial Officer. “While there remains uncertainty over the long-term economic impact of the COVID pandemic, we feel that this action best balances the recognition of that risk with the positive near-term, post-lockdown demand patterns that have been evident in our boat, engine and parts & accessories businesses.”

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

