FWP proposes perpetual conservation easement for Lone Tree property south of Chinook

Tue Jun 23 13:58:56 MDT 2020

Lone Tree Conservation Easement

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to purchase a perpetual conservation easement on 11,285 deeded acres in southern Blaine County, approximately 50 miles south of Chinook. The public is invited to comment, and a public meeting will be held at the Hensler Auditorium in Havre on Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. Due to MSU-Northern COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited to 35 people.

The proposed easement, called the Lone Tree Conservation Easement, conserves native habitat, including grasslands, sagebrush and shrub grasslands, and scattered patches of coniferous forests near the Missouri Breaks. This easement would also result in habitat enhancements including implementation of a grazing system and reestablishment of permanent vegetative cover in some previously farmed areas.

A draft environmental assessment is available for review and public comment. The EA can be viewed online at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/conservationEasements/pn_0045.html, or a hard copy can be obtained by calling 406-265-6177. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to wildlife biologist Scott Hemmer at shemmer@mt.gov, or mailed to: MT FWP, Attn. Lone Tree Conservation Easement, 2165 US Hwy 2 East, Havre, MT 59501

For any additional information or questions, please contact Scott Hemmer at 406-265-6177. Public comment is welcome and will be accepted until 5 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Following public comment, it will be determined if this project will go to the FWP Commission for a final decision.

Media contact: Marc Kloker, 406-228-3704, mkloker@mt.gov