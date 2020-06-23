Route 2054 Northern Pike to Reopen Wednesday Morning in Monroeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work on Northern Pike (Route 2054) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will finish Wednesday morning, June 24.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Northern Pike will reopen to traffic in both directions. Slide remediation work on Northern Pike began on Monday, April 13 which required a complete closure of the roadway between Abers Creek Road and Valerie Circle.

Additionally, Abers Creek Road at Northern Pike will reopen to unrestricted traffic.

Allison Park Contractors was the prime contractor on this $1.36 million slide remediation project which included roadway restoration and other miscellaneous construction work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

