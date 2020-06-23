Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2054 Northern Pike to Reopen Wednesday Morning in Monroeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work on Northern Pike (Route 2054) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will finish Wednesday morning, June 24.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Northern Pike will reopen to traffic in both directions. Slide remediation work on Northern Pike began on Monday, April 13 which required a complete closure of the roadway between Abers Creek Road and Valerie Circle.

Additionally, Abers Creek Road at Northern Pike will reopen to unrestricted traffic.

Allison Park Contractors was the prime contractor on this $1.36 million slide remediation project which included roadway restoration and other miscellaneous construction work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

