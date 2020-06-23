HTG EdgeSeq Technology Highlighted in Multiple Posters Presented by Pharma Partners at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced its HTG EdgeSeq technology was highlighted in multiple posters presented by global pharma company partners at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Meeting.



“We were pleased to see our technology highlighted in two additional abstracts at this year’s AACR virtual meeting,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “It is very satisfying to see our pharma partners enhancing their research and findings with our HTG EdgeSeq technology, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum.”

Posters presented at the 2020 Virtual AACR meeting using HTG EdgeSeq technology include:

Comparison of HTG-Edge targeted RNA sequencing platform with whole transcriptome RNA sequencing for clinical biomarker studies; and





Pan-cancer gene expression analysis of tissue microarray using HTG EdgeSeq Oncology Biomarker Panel and a cross-comparison with ERBB3 immunohistochemical analysis.

“These posters highlighting our technology at this year’s AACR conference are a testament to the utility of our technology,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “These posters, combined with those released at ASCO in May 2020, demonstrate how partners and collaborators globally are leveraging our technology to take their science to new heights.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential impacts on our business of these publications. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that our technology does not perform as expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com