La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Mich., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended April 25, 2020.



Fiscal 2020 full year versus Fiscal 2019 full year:

• Consolidated sales decreased 2.4% to $1.70 billion, reflecting ten months of strength and two months of dramatic temporary impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

• Consolidated operating margin:

GAAP: 7.0% versus 7.4%

Non-GAAP*: 8.2% versus 7.8%

• Upholstery: 10.8% versus 10.1%

• Retail: 8.2% versus 6.9%

• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):

GAAP: $1.66 versus $1.44

Non-GAAP*: $2.16 versus $2.14

• Cash generated from operating activities increased 9.0% to $164.2 million

• The company returned $68.4 million to shareholders through share purchases and dividends

• Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $263.5 million at year end, including $75.0 million in cash proactively drawn on the company's credit facility, and the company held $28.6 million in investments to enhance returns on cash, up from $131.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $31.5 million in investments to enhance returns on cash at the end of fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter versus Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter :

• Consolidated sales decreased 19.1% to $367.3 million, reflecting two months of dramatic temporary impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

• Consolidated operating margin:

GAAP: 3.7% versus 8.2%

Non-GAAP*: 9.3% versus 8.6%

• Upholstery: 11.8% versus 11.6%

• Retail: 10.8% versus 8.5%

• Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”):

GAAP: $0.05 versus $0.03

Non-GAAP*: $0.49 versus $0.64

• Cash generated from operating activities was $44.5 million

• The company returned $14.5 million to shareholders through share purchases and dividends

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "La-Z-Boy delivered strong performance for 10 months of fiscal 2020 through February. The iconic La-Z-Boy brand, excellent Retail performance, great product introductions and supply chain strength translated to solid sales and earnings growth for those 10 months. Our fourth quarter started with a 20.4% increase in written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network in February, and we experienced other examples of strength across our vast network of distribution. However, the trajectory of sales and earnings growth for the last two months of the year were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and mandated retail closures across North America. With the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate of paramount importance, we responded to the pandemic swiftly, with a decisive Action Plan announced March 29, 2020. The majority of retailers, including our company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, closed for at least the last four weeks of our quarter, and most closures extended into the first quarter of fiscal 2021. We temporarily closed the majority of our manufacturing operations, and managed all other expenses, including temporarily furloughing 70% of our workforce and dramatically reducing all other cash expenditures to preserve liquidity."

Darrow added, "As we have moved through this uncertain period and look to the future, we have remained agile and continued to make tough choices to align and strengthen our business with the new operating environment. We are pleased to have called back some 6,000 furloughed workers, who have eagerly returned or will return to work by July 1st. However, we also made the decision to permanently close our Newton, Mississippi manufacturing facility and reduce our global workforce by approximately 10%. We deeply regret the impact of our actions on affected employees, but these moves are in the best long-term interest of the company."

Darrow concluded, "Moving forward, furniture retailers and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores have reopened and we are seeing strong early demand. Our manufacturing facilities have ramped from zero production at the end of April and are moving toward 80% of prior-year production as we head into July. While time will tell how these trends continue to evolve, with the inherent strengths of the La-Z-Boy brand and our broad base of retail customers, I have every confidence we will emerge with strength and have the potential for market share gains as the demand environment improves. I am proud of our company's performance for the year, including our quick response to the pandemic and the aggressive ramp up we have achieved since re-starting operations. With a philosophy of fiscal conservatism, we entered the pandemic period with a solid cash position, managed through the early stages of the crisis well, and still generated $164.2 million in cash from operations and returned $68.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share purchases."

Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 19.1% to $367.3 million, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the last two months of the quarter. Consolidated GAAP operating margin decreased to 3.7% versus 8.2% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.3% in the current-year quarter versus 8.6% in last year’s fourth quarter, reflecting increases in the Upholstery and Retail segments offset by a decline in the Casegoods segment. GAAP and Non-GAAP results for the fourth quarter include a 440 basis point benefit related to a rebate of previously paid China tariffs, partially offset by higher bad debt expense. The fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter GAAP and Non-GAAP results include a 40 basis point charge related to changes in employee benefit policies.

For the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, after nine months of written same-store sales up 6.4%, written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network decreased 35.0% in the fourth quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related store closures.

For the quarter, sales in the company’s Upholstery segment decreased 21.7% to $253.3 million and GAAP operating margin increased to 11.8% from 11.5% in last year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 11.8% versus 11.6%. Operating margin increased primarily as a result of a one-time rebate of previously paid tariffs, mostly offset by higher bad debt expense, including a write-off for the Art Van bankruptcy and a provision for potential credit losses in the COVID-19 environment. Also, during the quarter, SG&A spending was lower due to the company's COVID-19 Action Plan, but higher as a percent of sales due to the decline in sales related to the pandemic. In the Casegoods segment, sales decreased 19.7% to $21.4 million and operating margin was 1.9% compared with 9.1% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Sales in the Retail segment decreased 8.0% to $139.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin for the Retail segment improved to 10.7% from 8.4% in last year’s fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 10.8% in the current-year quarter from 8.5% in last year’s fourth quarter. Operating margin improvement was driven primarily by prior-period written sales delivered in the current quarter, and lower operating expenses related to the company's COVID-19 Action Plan, including compensation and advertising, due to closed stores. After a strong February start, on the core base of 152 company-owned stores in last year’s fourth quarter, delivered same-store sales declined 10.0% with the majority of stores closed for the last four weeks of the quarter, and many remaining closed into the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter sales for Joybird (reported in the Corporate & Other segment) decreased 29.6% to $15.4 million. Joybird posted a larger GAAP loss versus the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a $26.9 million non-cash pre-tax goodwill impairment charge, partially offset by the reversal of the Joybird contingent consideration liability valued at $7.9 million. La-Z-Boy continues to make improvements across the Joybird business model with the objective to balance investments in growth with bottom-line performance. However, the negative impact of COVID-19 tempered financial projections and the company concluded the fair value of future earn-out payments is zero and the carrying value of goodwill was partially impaired. As Joybird continues to hone its business model, it is expected to deliver value to the La-Z-Boy enterprise over the long term.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.05 for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter versus $0.03 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP* diluted EPS was $0.49 versus $0.64 in last year’s fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter, the company generated $44.5 million in cash from operating activities. La-Z-Boy ended the quarter with $263.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, including $75 million in cash proactively drawn on the company's credit facility to enhance liquidity in response to COVID-19, and $28.6 million in investments to enhance returns on cash compared with $131.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $31.5 million in investments to enhance returns on cash at the end of fiscal 2019. During the period, the company invested $10.6 million in the business through capital expenditures. The company paid $6.5 million in dividends and spent $8.0 million purchasing 0.3 million shares of stock in the open market under its existing authorized share purchase program during the fourth quarter. For the full fiscal 2020 year, the company paid $25.1 million in dividends and spent $43.4 million purchasing 1.4 million shares, leaving 4.5 million shares of purchase availability in the program.

*Non-GAAP amounts for the fiscal 2020 year exclude:

a non-cash pre-tax, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $26.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

a non-cash pre-tax charge of $6.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to an impairment for one investment

a pre-tax purchase accounting net benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, with a $2.1 million benefit included in operating income and $0.7 million expense included in interest expense

pre-tax net benefit of $4.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative, including the closure and sale of the company's Redlands, California upholstery manufacturing facility and relocation of its Newton, Mississippi leather cut-and-sew operations

pre-tax benefit of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, related to the 2019 termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan

*Non-GAAP amounts for the full fiscal 2019 year exclude:

a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan

pre-tax purchase accounting charges totaling $7.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, with $6.9 million included in operating income and $0.6 million included in interest expense

*Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 exclude:

a non-cash pre-tax, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $26.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

a pre-tax purchase accounting net benefit related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $5.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, with a $6.1 million benefit included in operating income and $0.2 million expense included in interest expense

pre-tax benefit of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative

*Non-GAAP amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 exclude:

a non-cash pre-tax charge of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, related to the termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan

pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, with $1.8 million included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, business, and industry and the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operations and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information future events or for any other reason.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy's financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 154 of the 354 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 354 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 555 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, each of which exclude goodwill impairment charges, purchase accounting charges, charges for our supply chain optimization initiative, an impairment charge for one investment and impacts from terminating the company's defined benefit pension plan. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes goodwill impairment charges and purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of goodwill impairment charges and purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, the charges related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes impacts from the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and an impairment charge for one investment when assessing the company’s operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of the transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented, except for the non-cash pension termination charge, which had a specific tax impact due to the one-time nature of the transaction, the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge and the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/25/20 4/27/19 4/25/20 4/27/19 Sales $ 367,281 $ 453,791 $ 1,703,982 $ 1,745,401 Cost of sales 195,575 264,018 982,537 1,042,831 Gross profit 171,706 189,773 721,445 702,570 Selling, general and administrative expense 131,418 152,602 575,821 572,896 Goodwill impairment 26,862 — 26,862 — Operating income 13,426 37,171 118,762 129,674 Interest expense (400 ) (399 ) (1,291 ) (1,542 ) Interest income 692 569 2,785 2,103 Pension termination refund (charge) — (32,671 ) 1,900 (32,671 ) Other income (expense), net 307 (191 ) (6,983 ) (2,237 ) Income before income taxes 14,025 4,479 115,173 95,327 Income tax expense 10,649 2,812 36,189 25,186 Net income 3,376 1,667 78,984 70,141 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,081 ) (139 ) (1,515 ) (1,567 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 2,295 $ 1,528 $ 77,469 $ 68,574 Basic weighted average common shares 45,962 46,889 46,399 46,828 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 1.67 $ 1.46 Diluted weighted average common shares 46,157 47,369 46,736 47,333 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 1.66 $ 1.44

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/25/20 4/27/19 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 261,553 $ 129,819 Restricted cash 1,975 1,968 Receivables, net of allowance of $7,541 at 4/25/20 and $2,180 at 4/27/19 99,351 143,288 Inventories, net 181,643 196,899 Other current assets 81,804 69,144 Total current assets 626,326 541,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 214,767 200,523 Goodwill 161,017 185,867 Other intangible assets, net 28,653 29,907 Deferred income taxes – long-term 20,839 20,670 Right of use lease asset 318,647 — Other long-term assets, net 64,640 81,705 Total assets $ 1,434,889 $ 1,059,790 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 75,000 $ — Current portion of long-term debt — 180 Accounts payable 55,511 65,365 Lease liability, short-term 64,376 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 155,282 173,091 Total current liabilities 350,169 238,636 Long-term debt — 19 Lease liability, long-term 270,162 — Other long-term liabilities 98,252 124,159 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 45,857 outstanding at 4/25/20 and 46,955 outstanding at 4/27/19 45,857 46,955 Capital in excess of par value 318,215 313,168 Retained earnings 343,633 325,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,952 ) (3,462 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 700,753 682,508 Noncontrolling interests 15,553 14,468 Total equity 716,306 696,976 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,434,889 $ 1,059,790

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/25/20 4/27/19 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 78,984 $ 70,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Gain on disposal of assets (10,068 ) (325 ) Gain on sale of investments (693 ) (656 ) Change in deferred taxes 719 (1,668 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 13,383 502 Depreciation and amortization 31,192 31,147 Equity-based compensation expense 8,371 10,981 Change in right-of use lease asset 67,673 — Goodwill impairment 26,862 — Pension termination (refund)/charge (1,900 ) 32,671 Pension plan contributions — (7,000 ) Change in receivables 29,686 7,195 Change in inventories 14,900 3,135 Change in other assets 7,039 (7,737 ) Change in payables (9,913 ) (2,388 ) Change in lease liabilities (66,238 ) — Change in other liabilities (25,755 ) 14,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,242 150,745 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 11,273 1,941 Proceeds from insurance 1,080 184 Capital expenditures (46,035 ) (48,433 ) Purchases of investments (37,477 ) (20,698 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 37,244 20,944 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,850 ) (76,505 ) Net cash used for investing activities (40,765 ) (122,567 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from credit facility 75,000 — Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (161 ) (223 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 3,029 13,901 Purchases of common stock (43,369 ) (22,957 ) Dividends paid (25,091 ) (23,508 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 9,408 (32,787 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (1,144 ) (475 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 131,741 (5,084 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,787 136,871 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 263,528 $ 131,787 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,528 $ 3,250

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/25/20 4/27/19 4/25/20 4/27/19 Sales Upholstery segment: Sales to external customers $ 194,377 $ 257,388 $ 941,228 $ 1,016,957 Intersegment sales 58,915 65,915 263,031 251,285 Upholstery segment sales 253,292 323,303 1,204,259 1,268,242 Casegoods segment: Sales to external customers 16,841 21,903 85,402 95,677 Intersegment sales 4,554 4,742 20,633 18,796 Casegoods segment sales 21,395 26,645 106,035 114,473 Retail segment sales 139,660 151,870 598,554 570,201 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 16,403 22,630 78,798 62,566 Intersegment sales 2,157 2,290 10,294 11,446 Corporate and Other sales 18,560 24,920 89,092 74,012 Eliminations (65,626 ) (72,947 ) (293,958 ) (281,527 ) Consolidated sales $ 367,281 $ 453,791 $ 1,703,982 $ 1,745,401 Operating Income (Loss) Upholstery segment $ 29,832 $ 37,304 $ 134,691 $ 127,906 Casegoods segment 413 2,416 7,749 12,589 Retail segment 14,984 12,743 48,256 37,922 Corporate and Other (31,803 ) (15,292 ) (71,934 ) (48,743 ) Consolidated operating income $ 13,426 $ 37,171 $ 118,762 $ 129,674

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/27/2019 10/26/2019 1/25/2020 4/25/2020 Sales $ 413,633 $ 447,212 $ 475,856 $ 367,281 Cost of sales 245,921 264,823 276,218 195,575 Gross profit 167,712 182,389 199,638 171,706 Selling, general and administrative expense 144,290 152,788 147,325 131,418 Goodwill impairment — — — 26,862 Operating income 23,422 29,601 52,313 13,426 Interest expense (318 ) (308 ) (265 ) (400 ) Interest income 727 522 844 692 Pension termination refund — 1,900 — — Other income (expense), net (760 ) (532 ) (5,998 ) 307 Income before income taxes 23,071 31,183 46,894 14,025 Income tax expense 5,083 8,279 12,178 10,649 Net income 17,988 22,904 34,716 3,376 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 81 (311 ) (204 ) (1,081 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 18,069 $ 22,593 $ 34,512 $ 2,295 Diluted weighted average common shares 47,125 46,879 46,584 46,157 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 0.74 $ 0.05

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/28/2018 10/27/2018 1/26/2019 4/27/2019 Sales $ 384,695 $ 439,333 $ 467,582 $ 453,791 Cost of sales 236,173 264,928 277,712 264,018 Gross profit 148,522 174,405 189,870 189,773 Selling, general and administrative expense 125,362 145,905 149,027 152,602 Operating income 23,160 28,500 40,843 37,171 Interest expense (104 ) (501 ) (538 ) (399 ) Interest income 602 392 540 569 Pension termination charge — — — (32,671 ) Other income (expense), net 892 (1,997 ) (941 ) (191 ) Income before income taxes 24,550 26,394 39,904 4,479 Income tax expense 5,599 6,045 10,730 2,812 Net income 18,951 20,349 29,174 1,667 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (648 ) (337 ) (443 ) (139 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 18,303 $ 20,012 $ 28,731 $ 1,528 Diluted weighted average common shares 47,161 47,259 47,091 47,369 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 0.61 $ 0.03

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/25/20 4/27/19 4/25/20 4/27/19 GAAP gross profit $ 171,706 $ 189,773 $ 721,445 $ 702,570 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value 138 175 541 3,086 Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges 95 — 5,386 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 171,939 $ 189,948 $ 727,372 $ 705,656 GAAP SG&A $ 131,418 $ 152,602 $ 575,821 $ 572,896 Less: Purchase accounting (charges) gains - adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements 6,240 (1,594 ) 2,663 (3,831 ) Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale — — 9,745 — Non-GAAP SG&A $ 137,658 $ 151,008 $ 588,229 $ 569,065 GAAP operating income $ 13,426 $ 37,171 $ 118,762 $ 129,674 Add back: Purchase accounting charges (gains) (6,102 ) 1,769 (2,122 ) 6,917 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges 95 — (4,359 ) — Add back: Goodwill impairment 26,862 — 26,862 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 34,281 $ 38,940 $ 139,143 $ 136,591 GAAP income before income taxes $ 14,025 $ 4,479 $ 115,173 $ 95,327 Add back: Purchase accounting charges (gains) recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense (5,933 ) 1,959 (1,428 ) 7,486 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges 95 — (4,359 ) — Add back: Goodwill impairment 26,862 — 26,862 — Add back: Investment impairment — — 6,000 — Less: Pension termination (refund) charge — 32,671 (1,900 ) 32,671 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 35,049 $ 39,109 $ 140,348 $ 135,484 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 2,295 $ 1,528 $ 77,469 $ 68,574 Add back: Purchase accounting charges (gains) recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense (5,933 ) 1,959 (1,428 ) 7,486 Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting (635 ) (335 ) (1,746 ) (1,356 ) Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges 95 — (4,359 ) — Add back: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges (30 ) — 1,176 — Add back: Goodwill impairment 26,862 — 26,862 — Add back: Investment impairment — — 6,000 — Less: Tax effect of investment impairment — — (1,618 ) — Less: Pension termination (refund) charge — 32,671 (1,900 ) 32,671 Add back: Tax effect of pension termination (refund) charge — (5,580 ) 513 (5,919 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 22,654 $ 30,243 $ 100,969 $ 101,456 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 1.66 $ 1.44 Add back: Purchase accounting charges (gains), net of tax, per share (0.14 ) 0.03 (0.07 ) 0.12 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges, net of tax, per share — — (0.07 ) — Add back: Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share 0.58 — 0.58 — Add back: Investment impairment, net of tax, per share — — 0.09 — Less: Pension termination (refund) charge, net of tax, per share — 0.58 (0.03 ) 0.58 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.64 $ 2.16 $ 2.14

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/25/20 % of sales 4/27/19 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 29,832 11.8 % $ 37,304 11.5 % Casegoods segment 413 1.9 % 2,416 9.1 % Retail segment 14,984 10.7 % 12,743 8.4 % Corporate and Other (31,803 ) N/M (15,292 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 13,426 3.7 % $ 37,171 8.2 % Non-GAAP items affecting operating income Upholstery segment $ 149 $ 57 Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 138 175 Corporate and Other 20,568 1,537 Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income $ 20,855 $ 1,769 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 29,981 11.8 % $ 37,361 11.6 % Casegoods segment 413 1.9 % 2,416 9.1 % Retail segment 15,122 10.8 % 12,918 8.5 % Corporate and Other (11,235 ) N/M (13,755 ) N/M Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income $ 34,281 9.3 % $ 38,940 8.6 % N/M - Not Meaningful





Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) 4/25/20 % of sales 4/27/19 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 134,691 11.2 % $ 127,906 10.1 % Casegoods segment 7,749 7.3 % 12,589 11.0 % Retail segment 48,256 8.1 % 37,922 6.7 % Corporate and Other (71,934 ) N/M (48,743 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 118,762 7.0 % $ 129,674 7.4 % Non-GAAP items affecting operating income Upholstery segment $ (4,139 ) $ 20 Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 541 1,683 Corporate and Other 23,979 5,214 Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income $ 20,381 $ 6,917 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 130,552 10.8 % $ 127,926 10.1 % Casegoods segment 7,749 7.3 % 12,589 11.0 % Retail segment 48,797 8.2 % 39,605 6.9 % Corporate and Other (47,955 ) N/M (43,529 ) N/M Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income $ 139,143 8.2 % $ 136,591 7.8 % N/M - Not Meaningful



