Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2020 After Market Close on June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and fiscal year (FY) ended April 30, 2020 on June 30, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the quarter and FY ended April 30, 2020 and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5443 or (253) 237-1126 and request the Avid Bioservices call.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture.

