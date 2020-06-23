Recording posted: June 22 livestream with Secretary Missy Hughes

In yesterday’s livestream, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes gave more details and answered questions about the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program.

Applications for the program are due Tuesday, June 23, 2020, by 11:59 p.m.

Designed to help Wisconsin’s small businesses deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will award $2,500 grants to 30,000 companies.

In yesterday’s livestream, Secretary Hughes went over application procedures and criteria. Watch the video to learn more, then visit the program webpage for full details and a link to the application portal, as well as program materials in multiple languages.