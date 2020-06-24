Healthy Eyes Advantage and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to independent eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde and Healthy Eyes Advantage (HEA) today announced a partnership that will offer Abyde’s complete HIPAA program to HEA’s 10,000+ independent eye care professional (IECP) members.

Under this arrangement, Abyde will make available to HEA members its government-mandated and essential HIPAA compliance programs that are designed to fit easily and intuitively with each eye care practice’s workflows. The partnership will give HEA members access to a dynamic, streamlined HIPAA compliance solution that will help them best meet HIPAA compliance requirements.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for IECPs to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Our partnership with Healthy Eyes Advantage will deliver Abyde’s intuitive solution to more eye care providers across the nation while helping them meet serious and essential government compliance requirements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to work with an organization dedicated to helping independent eye care providers thrive in today’s environment and beyond. We laud HEA and their leadership for acknowledging that a proactive and comprehensive HIPAA compliance program is essential to running a successful practice.”

“HEA is pleased to partner with Abyde to help our members navigate HIPAA compliance in a simple and stress free way,” said Healthy Eyes Advantage Executive VP, Professional Strategies Justin Manning, OD, MPH, FAAO. “The Abyde program was vetted by HEA’s National Advisory Board of IECPs and was specifically selected for its ease of use and affordability. I am confident that the Abyde program will deliver essential value to HEA members.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Healthy Eyes Advantage

Healthy Eyes Advantage (www.hea2020.com) is the next-generation marketplace for independent ECPs, delivering the most competitive vendor pricing and unique benefit to more than 10,000 independent eye care professionals nationwide. Based in Boca Raton, FL, and with a west coast service center in San Diego, CA, the company is dedicated to delivering solutions that simplify each IECP’s unique pathway to success. For more information, contact Diane John, VP Marketing, Healthy Eyes Advantage, at (601) 629-6683 or djohn@hea2020.com HEA members interested in learning more about the Abyde program, including special pricing and other program benefits available through HEA, are invited to contact HEA’s team of Solutions Specialists at 800.959.2020, Option 3.