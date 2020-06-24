Seasoned Marketing Experts Bring the Latest Technology and Proven Tactics to Grow Credit Union Membership, Increase Member Engagement and More

CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUMA Announces Full Suite of Marketing and Promotional Services Designed for Credit Unions

Seasoned Marketing Experts Bring the Latest Technology and Proven Tactics to Grow Credit Union Membership, Increase Member Engagement and More

Conway, AR, June 24, 2020 – CUMA today announced a full package of marketing services designed to grow Credit Union membership, increase member engagement and increase profitability. Leveraging decades of Credit Union experience and staffed by seasoned marketing experts, CUMA’s new marketing services are designed specifically to meet the unique needs and expectations of Credit Union business owners and customers.

“Many Credit Unions don't have the resources or necessary bandwidth to properly market and support their product offerings and mobile services,” said Rick Hargis, Managing Partner, CUMA LLC. “We’ve been offering mobile solutions to Credit Union’s for over 10 years and have assembled a team of industry marketing and design veterans who can implement a tailor-made marketing program to help any Credit Union rise above the competition, gain more members and increase the bottom line.”

CUMA Marketing Services for Mobile Apps

● Custom-tailored programs to fit your Credit Union’s needs

● Staffed by experts with decades of cutting-edge marketing experience

● Website review, construction and optimization

● Mobile app development and optimization

● Tech-driven, digital, mobile and print member acquisition campaigns

● Promotional Materials - update printed and digital promotional materials, from signage to business cards

● Social media development and management



Used by hundreds of credit unions throughout the United States, CUMA was created to provide credit unions with high-quality, customizable, and affordable mobile application products necessary to stay competitive. CUMA’s apps provide advanced security including facial and fingerprint recognition, geolocation, push notification and secure payment processing that today’s customers expect. Today, CUMA offers a full range of services from design and development to marketing and public relations to allow credit unions to grow their customer base, meet member expectations and thrive.