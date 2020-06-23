Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,430 in the last 365 days.

Marine Energy Collegiate Competition 2021 Competition Opens for Applications in August

New to the 2021 competition is the build and test segment, which will allow interested teams to build and test devices in a tank in the Spring of 2021. Beginning in fall 2020, teams can submit their applications for the 2021 competition, and an informational webinar will follow. Learn more about the competition and sign up for email alerts.

Winners of the 2020 MECC are expected to be announced in July. The 2020 competition brought a diverse range of students representing every corner of the continental United States, along with Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The inaugural competitors are currently presenting their plans to a panel of judges, and a virtual awards ceremony is planned for later this summer.

You just read:

Marine Energy Collegiate Competition 2021 Competition Opens for Applications in August

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.