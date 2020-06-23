Marine Energy Collegiate Competition 2021 Competition Opens for Applications in August

New to the 2021 competition is the build and test segment, which will allow interested teams to build and test devices in a tank in the Spring of 2021. Beginning in fall 2020, teams can submit their applications for the 2021 competition, and an informational webinar will follow. Learn more about the competition and sign up for email alerts.

Winners of the 2020 MECC are expected to be announced in July. The 2020 competition brought a diverse range of students representing every corner of the continental United States, along with Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The inaugural competitors are currently presenting their plans to a panel of judges, and a virtual awards ceremony is planned for later this summer.