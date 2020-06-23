Digital Lending Platform Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players | Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd and More

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as Digital Lending Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Strategic aspects of the industry or market including product development and specification, technology, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be resolved with the huge information and data included in this Digital Lending Platform Market report. This comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, cost, price, gross capacity and production have done with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.



Digital Lending Platform Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Leading Players operating in the Digital Lending Platform Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition, frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies, First American Financial Corporation, Mambu GmbH, CU Direct, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Ellie Mae, Inc. and DocuSign Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Digital Lending Platform Market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing vehicle damages due to dearth of proper driving regulation while Europe is expected to witness the largest revenue share due to growing demand for advanced safety features in the region.

Market Drivers

Digital lending platform market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in digital lending platform and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the digital lending platform market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Digital Lending Platform Market , By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Loan Amount Size (Less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, More than US$ 20,001), Subscription Type (Free, Paid), Loan Type (Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Companies, P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Lenders, Credit Unions, Saving and Loan Associations), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview and Industry Trends Digital Lending Platform Market, By Type Digital Lending Platform Market, By Organization Size Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry: - The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution: - Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry: - Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power: - An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power: - An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organization; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

