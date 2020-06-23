Biosenta Announces its First Sale of Product “True” in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CNSX (CNSX:ZRO) is pleased to announce it is launching its disinfectant product called “True” in Canada. Originally our product was filed with the trademark “Erase” but we received approval for a name change to “TRUE” to be consistent with the name of Biosenta’s disinfectant previously launched in the US.



Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc said “We have successfully tested our chemical specifications and are ready to launch True in large quantities. We have received our first purchase order.

Biosenta has formed a team called Synergy9 that will look after all the branding, marketing, logistics, and further research and development of our product.

True has been approved by Health Canada as clinically proven to kill many different types of Viruses, Bacteria and Fungi.

I am also pleased to announce that True has been added to the List of Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on the Health Canada website.”

For any further enquiries regarding product sales please visit www.synergy9.org .

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops and manufactures a range of chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Other household disinfectants and cleaners possess similar levels of efficacy as traditional disinfectants. But Biosenta products contain significantly lower concentrations of active ingredients resulting in lower toxicity.

Biosenta disinfectants and cleaners will kill 99.9% of potentially deadly mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses on contact and prevent re-growth. Biosenta disinfectants are very safe due to the very low toxicity.

Biosenta industrial compounds are embedded to protect various materials, including drywall, plastic and resins, from microbe formation.

These compounds remain active for decades and protect the drywall of buildings, objects such as resin furniture, and carpet rubber backing and synthetic tufts which contain plastic or resin, as well as textiles and paper from mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses. Both the Biosenta household and industrial products are environmentally safe and biodegradable.

