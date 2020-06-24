POST PANDEMIC FASHION TRENDS 2020
What fashion trends to expect during this transition.
As the world slowly comes out of confinement, these summer trends will remain sporty and minimalist, remaining long lasting, timeless pieces.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life events have and always will shape our fashion industry. They will constantly be recycled throughout time. Our history of fashion and how it has shaped the way we wear our clothing today is fascinating. It truly is an art form. Whether it is for functionality or a fashion statement, we cannot deny what we put on ourselves or how we are represented. Fashion is important to our daily lives. As MARK TWAIN quotes “Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society”. That is a powerful statement. We can see how our passion for fashion is displayed by how we present ourselves in the workplace. Fashion is a way of life.
Looking back at history we can see how life altering situations have shaped and paved the way on how we wear our clothing. Wars, the great depression, and recent pandemics like COVID-19, are already changing our needs impacting the way designers are creating new ideas for clothing. Fashion trends have always started when there is a need. For example, it was not socially acceptable for women to wear slacks before the 19th century. During this time, women were fighting for equality in the workplace and their right to vote. Which is how slacks for women were born. The fashion industry is seeing many similarities. History is always repeating itself in the way designers are doing things. Just look at our recent pandemic. Dior's “new look” was shaped after the post war period when most designers became creative with the little resources they had during the great depression.
2020 has been an interesting year to say the least. From COVID-19 to the recent riots, many of us have put our going out dresses and outfits to the side. After all there is not much we can do besides go on hikes, protest peacefully in the street, or relax comfortably in our own homes. These events have dramatically changed our fashion trends in 2020. Streetwear and sport active gear have always been a staple but due to our quarantine lives they have hit a record peak. Breeana Reid Co. has seen a dramatic spike in this style proving it is not going anywhere for a long time. As we all know face masks have been a huge change in the way we live. Many designers, such as Breeana Reid, have taken this new way of life and made it high fashion. We wanted to make wearing your mask a fun fashionable statement. We all like playing dress up on Instagram anyways! Consumers are paying more attention to the textile used in their products. Which is why we bring comfort and quality together so the line can be enjoyed anywhere, even in our homes.
As the world slowly comes out of confinement, these summer trends will remain sporty and minimalist, remaining long lasting, timeless pieces. Remember to keep 2020 simple and comfortable and stay positive during this time. You are a masterpiece! Us at Breeana Reid Co. want to keep you fashionable and informed. For more information, check out our blogs at breeanareid.com
