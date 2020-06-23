Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the promotion of Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer, Richard Wright. Wechsler will be responsible for Consumer Lending, Small Business, Government Guaranteed Lending, Community Reinvestment and NewLane Finance. He will also manage the bank’s fintech lending relationships. Wechsler is replacing Glenn Kocher, who is retiring.



“I am very happy that Jim will be joining my team in this important role. Jim is very talented, and he represents the next generation of leaders for our organization,” said Wright. “His strategic thinking, business acumen and cultural fit make him an ideal successor for this position, as Glenn retires from our Company. We wish Glenn the best and thank him for his dedicated service.”

Wechsler joined WSFS in 2010 as a Commercial Credit Analyst and held various positions in Customer-facing roles in the Commercial Banking Division until 2015, when he joined the newly created Corporate Development team. He played a key role in leading the due diligence of the recent Beneficial Bank acquisition. Wechsler was instrumental in WSFS’ combinations with Pennsylvania-based Alliance Bank and Penn Liberty Bank, and two boutique wealth management firms, Powdermill Financial Solutions and West Capital Management.

Wechsler resides in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Katie. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Strategic Management degree from Villanova University.

