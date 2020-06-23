BrandonShotMe shares how he went from Employee to Videographer to Multi Business Owner
Successful entrepreneur Brandon Dixon's new 'shooting camp' masterclass will show you how to make a career from using a cameraATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S. , June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Dixon was working grueling 12-hour shifts in Atlanta while keeping his passion for videography alive by doing it on the side. Bravely, he made the decision to quit his job and throw all of his attention to becoming a fulltime videographer. To say the transition was a success would be somewhat of an understatement. He has since gone onto create multiple successful businesses that have taken him from his day job in Atlanta to being the subject of one of the most inspiring entrepreneurial stories you could ever care to read about.
Brandon was recently asked about what motivated him to start a business and if it was difficult doing this with his tough work schedule. 'While I was working in Atlanta, I always had a vision for what I would like to do in the future, getting started was tough and took a lot of motivation but my success is proof that with hard work and application, anything is possible, Videography is a real passion that I have and I now want to pass on my knowledge to help other people who were in a similar position to mine and show them that they too can make a career doing something they love'.
Brandon's first business was The Entrepreneurship Complex. http://www.ecomplexatl.com/ This is a 4,000 square foot content creation for entrepreneurs. This content studio was designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs, giving them a place to expand and dive deep into the creative ways to streamline and grow their business. With large, comfortable, and well-equipped photography & videography studios, in addition to designated areas for meetings, training, podcast recordings, and work/collaboration, the eComplex combines the functionality of a photography studio with the alluring environment of a co-working space.
Brandon hired his employees overseas for his next business, www.shootersAgency.com. He gradually built a team and created a 6 figure empire. The Shooters Agency is a video editing agency that provides high-quality coverage for events, conferences, and live training. They specialize in high-quality, fast, and reliable video-graphics, video editing, and content creation. Now he shows others how to do it with his Master Class "Shooters Camp" Where he shows photographers and Videographers how to create a career with their camera.
Talking about his recent Master Class, Brandon had this to say. 'I have put my heart and soul into creating this masterclass, throughout the years I have gained a ton of experience and people can learn from my success as well as my failures, If I had access to this information when I was setting up my first business the whole process would have been so much easier, I know the questions the aspiring videographers want to know because I was them once upon a time, I truly believe that if people follow the guidance provided in this masterclass they will be able to achieve great success.
I'm sure you will agree, the story of Brandon Dixon is one of inspiration that we can all take encouragement from. If you have the tenacity to work hard and focus all of your attention on your passion there are no limits to what you can achieve. If you are interested in making a living through your camera, there sincerely is no better place to start than purchasing Brandan's masterclass. I'll ask you this, Is there any better way to learn than from somebody who came up from the ground and created everything he has from nothing? If you want to find out more about Brian's inspirational story please click here. http://brandonshotme.com/home/
Brandon's beginnings were very modest. Growing up in conditions of poverty in a small town, Wilson NC. Despite these humble beginnings he has since traveled to over 10 countries and turned video content into profit for influencers all over the country. He has helped photographers and videographers all over the country quit their jobs and travel the world doing what they love.
Overall, Brandon has proven that life is about chances. His business success is a result of his extreme love for not only the work that he does but also the people that he does it for. He’s not just an Entrepreneur who made it. He’s a man who had a dream and he never woke up until it was his reality.
Follow Brandon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonshotme/
