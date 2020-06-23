Two $10,000 Match 4 Prizes FROM WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY Set to Expire this Month

More than $1.1 million in high-value tickets currently unclaimed; Winners have 180 days from draw date to claim their prize

Olympia, WA (June 1, 2020) – Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there are currently more than 100 prizes valued at $10,000 or more that have been won but yet to be claimed. These prizes total of more than $1.1 million, and there are currently two winning Match 4 tickets worth $10,000 each that are slated to expire this month.

The first Match 4 ticket was purchased at Alderton Chevron in Puyallup (9508 SR 162), drawn on Dec. 16, 2019 and it expires June 13. The second was purchased at Westfield Southcenter Mall in Seattle (2800 Southcenter Mall), drawn on Dec. 23, 2019 and it expires June 20. The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education on Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

While winning tickets worth $601 or more are typically claimed at a Lottery regional office, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

