Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size to Hit USD 67.22 Billion till 2025; Increasing Demand for Specialty & Premium Chocolates to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill, Inc., Olam International, Fuji Oil Company Ltd., ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd., Cocoa Processing Company Limited, Touton S.A, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., BD Associates Ghana Ltd., PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cocoa and chocolate market size is expected to witness exponential growth owing to increasing demand for specialty and premium chocolates in the developed economies. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.”, observes that the market is likely to reach USD 67.22 billion by 2025 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2025.



Browse Summary of this Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075







COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Cocoa and Chocolate Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075





Chocolates and cocoa are the two by-products of the cocoa tree, Theobroma cacao. Cocoa beans are extracted and then roasted, fermented, grounded, and turned into finite paste, which is later on used to manufacture chocolates or cocoa. Natural cocoa is darker in color and tastes bitter owing to the process where the cocoa butter is removed from it during processing. On the other hand, chocolates undergo the same processing as that of cocoa. However, cocoa butter is not removed. Owing to the cocoa butter, the chocolates retain their rich and smooth consistency, while the high sugar and fat content render it with a sweet taste.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. The report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as introduction of new products, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaboration adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2018 and 2025.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Consumer Demand for Premium & Specialty Products to Promote Growth

Increasing focus of the manufacturers to produce high-quality cocoa beans through sustainable methods is propelling the demand for high-end cocoa and chocolate products. The companies operating in the global cocoa and chocolates market are manufacturing premium products such as single-origin chocolates owing to high demand from the consumers. For instance, Albert Heijin’s private brand, Delicata, is known to offer single origin premium chocolate products sourced from countries such as Peru, Tanzania, Uganda, and Costa Rica. In addition to this, increasing demand for single-estate chocolates that are produced from a particular farm is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.







Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Large Cocoa Processing Base in North America to Augur Growth

Among all the regions, the market in North America is expected to remain dominant and hold high global cocoa and chocolate market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of large cocoa processing manufacturing plants such as ADM Cocoa in countries such as the USA in the region. On the other hand, Europe is likely to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for premium and specialty chocolate products in the forthcoming years.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing consumption of chocolates in countries such as India and China. Additionally, high disposable income among the working population in the region is likely to contribute to market growth between 2018 and 2025.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Cargill Invests 3.5 Million Euros in its Kalmthout Site

In June 2020, Cargill, Inc. announced its plan to invest 3.5 million Euros to increase the production capacity of the gourmet chocolate at its Kalmthout site located in Belgium. According to the company, the investment is expected to provide flexibility in the production of chocolates, while locally adding 12 new jobs for the local community. The company aims to tap the increasing demand for gourmet chocolates and consolidate and gain major cocoa and chocolate market share.



List of the Companies Operating in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market are:

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill, Inc.

Olam International

Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Blommer)

ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

Touton S.A

Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd.

BD Associates Ghana Ltd.

PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd.

Other Players





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dark, Milk, and White), By Category (Premium, Seasonal, and Every Day), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Milk Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Candies, Bars, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, Others), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Chip, Slab, Coatings, Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), By Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy and Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



Food Inclusions Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolates, Nuts & Seeds, Dried Fruits, Herbs and Spices, Chips and Chunks, Flavoured Caramel and Sugars), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals and Cereal Products, Processed Dairy Products, Others (Infant foods, Salads, and others.))and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Confectionery Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa & Chocolate, Emulsifiers, others), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery Confectionery) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-9067

