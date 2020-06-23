Indspire Provides Record Funding For First Nations, Inuit and Métis Students Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- OHSWEKEN, Ontario, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire announced today that it has awarded an unprecedented $17.8 million in scholarships, bursaries and awards to more than 5,100 First Nation, Inuit, and Métis students during the current school year.



“Indspire is thrilled to be helping so many Indigenous students realize their dreams of having a post-secondary education,” says Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Inspire. “With an average graduation rate of 90%, Indspire funded students are building brighter futures for themselves and Indigenous people across Canada.”

Thanks to its Indigenous, private and public sector supporters, Indspire has distributed over 42,500 scholarships and bursaries, valued at over $132 million through its Building Brighter Futures (BBF) program since 2004.

Despite Indspire’s success, says Jamieson, Indigenous people are still struggling to obtain higher education within Canadian school systems. “Indspire only met 22% of applicants’ financial needs this year and the COVID-19 pandemic has further added to the financial pressure the students are facing.”

Madison Handford, who is using her Indspire bursary to study history and religion at the University of Calgary, says she will now be able to pay for her tuition and books. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been unable to work. And I was feeling immense pressure and stress as to how I would continue to fund my education.”

“We have a responsibility as a society and a country,” says Jamieson, “to ensure all our students have what they need to follow their dreams and make the most of future opportunities. With the added stress of COVID-19, First Nations, Inuit and Metis students need help now more than ever. Their success will make our country stronger, more innovative and inclusive and better able to thrive in this changing world.”

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of the students, their families and communities, and for Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. For more information, please visit indspire.ca.



