Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,418 in the last 365 days.

Rule 15 Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Rule 15, Regulations and Procedures for the Education of Students with Limited English Proficiency in Public Schools was approved by the Governor on June 18, 2012.  In August 2017, stakeholders from around the state were convened to look the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and OCR guidance to propose changes to Rule 15.  These changes underwent a period of public comment and were approved at the December 2017 Board meeting by the Nebraska State Board of Education.  The proposed changes were signed by the Governor and became effective as of May 8, 2018.  

Rule 15: Regulations and Procedures for English Learner Programs in Nebraska Public Schools

Rule 15: A Guide for Implementation

 

You just read:

Rule 15 Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.