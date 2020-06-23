Rule 15 Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Rule 15, Regulations and Procedures for the Education of Students with Limited English Proficiency in Public Schools was approved by the Governor on June 18, 2012. In August 2017, stakeholders from around the state were convened to look the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and OCR guidance to propose changes to Rule 15. These changes underwent a period of public comment and were approved at the December 2017 Board meeting by the Nebraska State Board of Education. The proposed changes were signed by the Governor and became effective as of May 8, 2018.

Rule 15: Regulations and Procedures for English Learner Programs in Nebraska Public Schools

Rule 15: A Guide for Implementation