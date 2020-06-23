MnDOT to host virtual meeting June 23 for area construction projects in Thief River Falls (June 22, 2020)

Meetings will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in weekly construction update meetings to learn more about ongoing construction impacts for projects in the Thief River Falls area.

The meetings will be held each Tuesday at 10 a.m. until construction is complete. Attendees can find the weekly registration link on the meetings tab of the project website www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

During the virtual meeting participants can get project updates, share comments and ask questions about the MnDOT, Pennington County and Red Lake Watershed projects happening in the Thief River Falls area. A recording of the virtual meeting will be available on the project website following the live meeting’s each week.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe executive order. We are being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

