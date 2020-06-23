MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project (June 23, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – A virtual public meeting in scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 12:15 p.m., to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to ask questions and get the latest information about the project. Following the live meeting, a recording will be also be available on the MnDOT Twin Ports Interchange webpage.

To join the meeting go to: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join

Meeting number (access code): 146 548 0732

Meeting password: Mw5Mjg2Vj3V

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange

