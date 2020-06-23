David Reagan, Atlanta-Based Personal Trainer Comments on the Social Media-Induced Negative Self-Image

David Reagan, Atlanta-based personal trainer shares his opinion on the social media-induced negative self-image and how to overcome it this summer.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Reagan has been a well-known proponent of the positive impact personal fitness can have on helping people achieve a state of balance and satisfaction. As summer fast approaches, though, he's finding that the unrealistic expectations induced by social media can have a starkly negative effect on his clients' morale and discipline.

He has used his platform at David Reagan Atlanta Training to stay connected with his clients during these trying times. As he's transitioned from working in person to helping his clients stay in shape remotely, his main focus has been on helping them stay active and motivated even in isolation. He's a staunch believer in using times of crisis and difficulty as tools to achieve greater personal growth and resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic is no exception to this rule.

But, as some of the lockdown restrictions ease and temperatures rise, many of his clients are finding it increasingly hard not to compare themselves to fitness personalities and influencers on social media. By contrasting themselves to the highly-idealized bodies of professional athletes and exercise gurus, they may find that their commitment to their own nutritional and fitness regimens wanes.

David Reagan prides himself on his holistic approach to health and wellness. He understands that commitment, motivation, and even physiques can fluctuate over time. That's why his approach includes remote sessions, personalized nutrition, cardio, and strength-training regimens, as well as individualized coaching and motivation to help keep his clients’ stay in the game. Mental health developments are an integral part of that strategy. That includes ways to motivate clients to maintain focus on their own journey while avoiding comparing themselves to others.

He remarks that health and fitness are one of the pillars of a healthy overall lifestyle. Helping his clients learn to manage their expectations, stay realistic, and not succumb to unhealthy comparisons is also a key part of achieving a grounded routine that can help them create fantastic results over time. With a focus on discipline, persistence, a positive mindset, and an empathetic understanding of each client's differences and challenges, he guides them towards sustainable progress.

David Reagan Atlanta Training will continue to leverage the best in state-of-the-art training strategies, as well as proven holistic interventions to lead people to improve themselves as complete individuals and achieve their maximum potential.

