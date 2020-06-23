Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AIKEN COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY, DELIVERY OF FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a resident of Aiken County and charged him with forgery and willful delivery of fraudulent documents.

Marquis Garrett, 34, of Aiken, is charged with submitting fraudulent W-2 forms to the SCDOR that inflated his wages and withholdings and then received Income Tax refunds to which he was not entitled, according to arrest warrants.

Garrett submitted fraudulent records for tax years 2015, 2017, and 2018, receiving refunds to which he was not entitled. Garrett is charged with forgery for knowingly submitting a fraudulent W-2 form for tax year 2018 to the SCDOR in February 2019, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Garrett faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each of the three delivery of fraudulent document charges, and up to 5 years in prison and fined at the discretion of the court for the forgery charge.

Garrett is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements. 

