Global Green Cleaning Products Market Thriving Worldwide- Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029 - PMI

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Houston-based AlEn USA, the manufacturer of household cleaning and laundry products, is pleased to announce that its new line of eco-friendly Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners has been named the 2020 "Product of the Year" winner and #1 in the inaugural Green Cleaning category by Product of the Year USA, the nation's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. The company accepted the award during a special ceremony in New York City.

In December 2018, Ecolab Inc. the global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services, has acquired Holchem Group Limited, a U.K.-based supplier of hygiene and cleaning products and services for the food and beverage, foodservice and hospitality industries. Holchem operates in the U.K. and Ireland, and the company’s 2017 sales were approximately £43 million ($56 million).

Analyst View:

Rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning products

Growing demand for eco-friendly cleaning products, the presence of toxic chemicals coupled with the bad odor in chemicals has led consumers to shift towards household green cleaning products. Additionally, strong research and development by leading brands are attributing to the growth of the global green cleaning products market. Moreover, competitive advertising, product innovation, and packaging, and brand development, and online availability driving sales are expected to showcase the opportunities for the target market growth. Nevertheless, the prominent players in the market are putting regressive efforts to offer benchmark strategies and innovative offerings in the global green cleaning products market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Cleaning Products Market”, By Product Type (Floor Cleaners, Glass Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Toilet Bowl Cleaners, and Wood Cleaners), By Form (Liquids, Powders, and Sprays), By Distribution Channel (Offline Mode and Online Mode), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global green cleaning products market accounted for US$ 3.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 11.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the floor cleaners are expected to register the largest market share whereas the toilet bowl cleaners have the potential to grow the market with the maximum CAGR in the coming period

By form, the liquids are expected to account for the largest market share while the sprays have the potential to expand the market with the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is the fastest expanding segment due to convenience and ease of shopping. Additionally, online platforms such as social media and google ads have played an important role in impelling consumer preferences for purchasing snacks through e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Walmart, Auchan, Rakuten, and Grofers. Moreover, the growing penetration of high-speed internet and smartphone users is projected to drive the expansion of the online market in the near future.

By region, Europe arose as the highest market, with a share of more than 30.0% in 2018 due to substantial growth in consumer awareness regarding hygiene, health, and hazardous environmental impacts of cleaning products in countries including the U.K., Germany, and France.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global green cleaning products market includes Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Core Products Company Inc., Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, Cleaning Essentials, Earth Friendly Network LLC, Better Life Co., Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Ecover, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Green Bridge Industries.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

