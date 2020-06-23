Horizon Eye Specialists & LASIK Center Becomes First in Arizona to Offer the Light Adjustable Lens

Patients are twice as likely to achieve 20/20 vision without glasses after cataract surgery

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Eye Specialists & LASIK Center , a leading refractive and cataract surgery practice and affiliate of AMSURG, is proud to announce it is the first practice in Arizona to offer a revolutionary new lens implant, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) by RxSight. The LAL is the first and only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved intraocular lens implant (IOL) that can be adjusted after cataract surgery, allowing surgeons to partner with their patients and achieve optimized results for every unique eye.



“I am so excited to be able to offer this game-changing technology to my patients. Never before have I been so confident in my ability to deliver customized, precise vision outcomes to my patients,” said Dr. Jay Levin, medical director and cataract surgeon at Horizon, who performed the first procedure in the state earlier this month.

During cataract surgery, the Light Adjustable Lens is implanted, and after two weeks, the surgeon administers an office-based UV light treatment (which generally takes 90 seconds) that adjusts the prescription of the IOL while it is in the patient’s eye. This can be repeated two to three times until patients have achieved their vision goals. The surgeon then uses a final exposure treatment to preserve the lens power. A study of 600 subjects by the FDA found that patients who received the LAL were twice as likely to achieve 20/20 vision without glasses than patients who received standard monofocal lens implants.

This technology is ideal for patients wanting to achieve the best possible distance vision without glasses. It is also well-suited for those seeking a greater level of glasses independence by trying blended or monovision, since the level of near or intermediate vision can be customized to the patient’s needs. The LAL is ideal for patients undergoing cataract surgery and who have had previous vision correcting surgery such as LASIK, PRK or RK.

The LAL is available to patients undergoing cataract surgery. In addition, the LAL is available as part of a Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), a surgical procedure that involves removing the lens of the eye prior to it forming a cataract and replacing it with an artificial intraocular lens implant.

“Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the United States, with more than three million Americans undergoing cataract surgery annually,” said Robert McCulloch, MD, senior cataract surgeon at Horizon. “As a leading provider of cataract surgery, we are pleased to offer this new procedure to the Arizona community. Our specialized team looks forward to continuing to help patients improve their vision through this truly personalized approach in a safe, comfortable and convenient setting.”



