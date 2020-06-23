EquipmentWatch Powers Rental Rates and Specs for Newest Equipment Rental Marketplace, EquipSnap

EquipSnap launches new equipment rental marketplace with complete equipment specs and verified Rental Rates from EquipmentWatch

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch , the world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry, today announces a new API integration relationship with EquipSnap, the new online equipment rental marketplace powered by Artificial Intelligence. EquipmentWatch will provide EquipSnap with specification data for over 24,000 models of heavy equipment, and in addition, will provide Retail Rental Rate ranges to guide rental equipment owners and renters in making smart decisions for local, regional and national rentals.



“It is incredibly important that we have the most complete and accurate specifications we can get for the equipment listed for rent at EquipSnap,” stated Joe Thomas, CEO of Immersion.ai, the startup behind EquipSnap. “That ensures our rental customers are able to select the right equipment for their specific job – the right size, the right power the right capabilities.” Using the EquipmentWatch API, complete specifications are seamlessly provided with the equipment posting, saving the rental customer the time and hassle of having to search the information from multiple manufacturer sites.

Additionally, EquipSnap will provide rental rate guidelines by equipment and by location to ensure that owners feel confident they’re offering their equipment at the fairest possible rates. “Every quarter we collect more than one million rental rates from over 500 rental companies, not just the biggest houses,” says George Buckley, Director of Marketing at EquipmentWatch. “This also means that renters/contractors can make smart rental decisions down to the local level.” EquipSnap then provides the rental rates for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals.

About EquipSnap

EquipSnap is an online equipment rental marketplace by a New Jersey USA based startup Immersion.ai LLC. We simplify the procurement and logistics challenges of renting equipment. Equipment owners can manage their inventory and operators in EquipSnap. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, this digital marketplace is expected to generate new demand for underutilized equipment and operators as well as drive new requirements for equipment owners and manufacturers.

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in heavy construction research and intelligence, serving more than 15,000 professional, high-volume contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders and insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil and commercial construction. For nearly 50 years, EquipmentWatch data and tools have been the trusted source for decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and disposal of equipment.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.