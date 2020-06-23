Two Food Lion Leaders Named to Prestigious 2020 "Top Women in Grocery" List

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Food Lion leaders were named to Progressive Grocer magazine’s prestigious 2020 Top Women in Grocery list, one of the food industry’s highest honors.



The Top Women in Grocery award recognizes grocery retail leaders who demonstrate excellence in leadership daily throughout the industry, their stores and in their communities. The awards honor leaders in various categories, a full list of which can be viewed here.

The Food Lion leaders being recognized include:

Natasha Brinegar, Vice President, Category Management – Center Store

Brinegar was honored in the “Senior-Level Executives” category. She is responsible for leading five category teams, which include the following center store departments: pet/baby, general merchandise/multimedia, Hispanic specialty, general merchandise everyday, international specialty, glass/can, prepared foods/shelf stable, paper, condiments, baking products, and laundry/cleaning supplies. Brinegar manages a team of more than 35 associates and has led her team to achieve sustained growth among the categories she oversees to help drive Food Lion’s 29 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth, an industry leader. She donates her time as a member of the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation board of directors, and as a member of Food Lion’s Diversity Council.



Susan Lansley, Manager, Merchandising

Lansley was honored in the “Rising Stars” category. She is responsible for the development and communication of the Deli, Bakery and Prepared Foods merchandising plans and leads communicating and implementing new programs in these areas across Food Lion’s more than 1,000 stores. She is deeply involved in the design of each store’s deli department, and over the last year meticulously planned and implemented new deli designs in more than 120 Food Lion stores across the retailer’s footprint. Outside of her professional responsibilities, Lansley routinely volunteers to support youth groups through her church.

