Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.53 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace (Remote Tower, ATCT, TRACON, ARTCC), Application (Automation, Surveillance, Navigation, Communication), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global air traffic control (ATC) market is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2019 to USD 13.53 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Air traffic control (ATC) is mainly used to navigate aircraft through controlled airspace and on the ground. The service is facilitated by ground-based air traffic controllers who also give consultative services to aircraft. It has a broad range of applications such as to provide information, support for pilots, speed up and systematize the flow of air traffic and prevent collisions. It is also used in defensive as well as security role which is operated by the military. By using radar, ATC monitors the exact location of aircraft in the airspace. And with the help of radio, ATC communicates with assigned pilots.

Air traffic controllers supervise the location of aircraft in their delicate airspace by radar and connect with pilots by radio. To prevent collisions, ATC enforces traffic segregation rules, which ensure that each aircraft maintains a minimum amount of free space around it at all times. In many countries, ATC services all private, military and commercial aircraft operating within its airspace. Depending on the type of flight and class of airspace, ATC may issue instructions that pilots must follow, or advice (known in some countries as flight information) that pilots, at their discretion, disregard. Can. The pilot is in command. The ultimate authority for the safe operation of the aircraft and, in emergencies, may deviate from the ATC instructions necessary to maintain the safe operation of its aircraft. The main procedure of managing the instant airport environment is visual surveillance from the airport manage tower. The surveillance tower is situated on the grounds of the airport. Air traffic controllers are responsible for the segregation and efficient movement of aircraft and vehicles that operate on airport taxiways and runways, and aircraft in the air near the airport, typically 5 to 10 nautical miles (9 to 18 km). ) Based on the airport process.

The main factor contributing to the growth is, the airport authorities are emphasizing more on advanced air traffic management systems along with enhanced infrastructure in order to offer air traffic services efficiently. Increased cargo movement, as well as a rise in the number of passengers, is contributing to the growth of the market. Increased investments and initiatives by the governments in order to improve airport infrastructure are driving the growth. Air traffic control offers its services to all commercial, military and private aircraft in assigned airspace. Air traffic control system also provides guidelines to the pilots depending upon the class and type of airspace and flight, respectively. Additionally, the rising need for the betterment of proper air traffic system management is also fueling the growth of air traffic control (ATC) Market. Though the growing numbers of cyber security menacing can hamper the market. The high cost of ATC installation system is one of the primary restraints of the air traffic control (ATC) Market. Furthermore, the lack of top skilled professionals, who can manage ATC properly, is also going to block the market growth.

Key companies in the air traffic control (ATC) market are, BAE System, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis AG, Harris Corporation, Adacel Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NATS Holding, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Honeywell Inc and Saab AB. among others. To increase their market position in the global air traffic control (ATC) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Significant firms are increasingly investing in research and the development activities and development of newer products.



For instance, in December 2019, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions has done an agreement with LVNL, air traffic control of the Netherlands for providing remote tower systems.

The ATCT section is dominating the market with the highest market share of 52.57% in 2019.

The airspace section is classified into remote tower, ATCT, TRACON and ARTCC. ATCT section is dominating the market with the highest market share of 52.57% in 2019, owning to the most numbers of air traffic control towers (ATCT) situated worldwide. Also, the advanced equipment of air traffic control tower’s ensuing in massive growth for ATCT section in air traffic control (ATC) market.

The surveillance section has the largest market and is valued around 3.79 billion in 2019

The application segment is divided into automation, surveillance, navigation and communication. The surveillance section has the largest market and is valued around 3.79 billion in 2019, due to accurately detect the location of aircraft as it is beneficial in maintaining a specified distance between aircraft according to the separation standards. Flying through the unchanging routes with lesser restrictions as well as to utilize the proper airspace, result in generating superior demand for accurate surveillance. It is used to detect and minimize potential conflicts related to airspace. It supports a reduction in safe altitude warnings.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market

North America (Canada , U.S., Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Rest of APAC, India)

South America ( Rest of South America and Brazil )

Africa and Middle (South Africa, Rest of MEA & UAE)

The regions analyzed for the market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Africa and Middle East. North America and Europe have the largest share in the air traffic control (ATC) market. It is due to increased initiatives by the government to secure aircraft and air traffic. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the significant share as the government is focusing more on efficient infrastructure.

For Instant Purchase:

