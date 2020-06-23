Axle AI’s Neil Blake appears on KitPlus TV - equity crowdfunding ends tonight at midnight PDT

axle ai's Neil Blake on KitPlus TV axle ai's Neil Blake on KitPlus TV with presenters axle ai crowdfunding on Republic - https://republic.co/axle-ai

Neil Blake of axle ai, whose software that helps media teams work remotely, has just appeared on KitPlus TV in the UK.

It's a very exciting time at axle - we're helping people who can't get into their offices, or whose customers can't get into their offices, to access media. It works for Adobe and Avid workflows.” — Neil Blake, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neil Blake of axle ai, a company that develops browser-based software that helps media teams work remotely, has just appeared on KitPlus TV, a UK streaming show featuring the latest developments in video and broadcast technology. The episode is now viewable at KitPlus TV Weekly Show’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXrAyzHYt-U&t=1931s (32 minute mark).

Axle AI’s company equity crowdfunding offering on Republic has now raised over $86,000, 340% of its original target. This offering ends at midnight Pacific Time tonight, Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The 3-minute interview with Blake, who manages the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region for axle ai, covers how customers are using axle ai’s powerful capabilities to work remotely during the dislocations caused by COVID-19, including examples from both Adobe and Avid editing environments. Axle ai has found significant opportunities to help the media industry, which is shifting from a “sneakernet” working environment where hard drives are handed off and edits are viewed over the shoulder in the same room, to a distributed work approach where media files are overwhelmingly shared, managed and searched remotely.

During axle ai’s successful equity crowdfunding round, the company has highlighted a number of its customers, new products including interfaces to products from Adobe, Dropbox and Avid, and most importantly the rapid trend by media teams towards remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media centers such as New York, Los Angeles and London have all been impacted, as well as key axle ai customer segments like corporate marketing, churches and sports teams. There is a rapidly growing need for software to enable browser-based access to large amounts of media. axle ai’s customers include Elevation Church, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Madison Square Garden, NBC Universal, Paramount and American Public Television.

A recent lively customer panel on the use of axle ai software to enable distributed media work is available for streaming at www.tinyurl.com/newnormalpanel.

Axle ai’s CEO, Sam Bogoch, also appears in a recent profile on Republic’s Journal section: https://republic.co/blog/sam-bogoch-axle-ai.

About axle ai:

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Capital. More information at https://axle.ai and equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

