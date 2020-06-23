PSI Named Among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT for Fifth Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. This marks PSI’s fifth consecutive year on the 100-company list.

"PSI is honored to be recognized as a top IT employer five years in a row by Computerworld,” said Terry Lin, CEO of PSI. “An important aspect of our mission is to create a culture of taking care of our people, and providing them with a truly collaborative, dynamic, and rewarding workplace. We wish to publicly express our thanks to our employees for the excellent work they perform every day to create valuable IT solutions that achieve incredible results for our customers.”

PSI’s executive team works diligently to offer an employee-friendly culture that values diversity, a world-class training program, open lines of communication with Management, and the right tools to position employees for success and help them thrive.



The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. The nominations for the award are compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as career development, training, benefits, and retention. IDG also conducts extensive surveys of each company’s IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP of Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: they create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

