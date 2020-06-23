CHARLESTON BUSINESSWOMAN CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION, FAILED TO REPORT MORE THAN $500,000 IN SALES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Charleston businesswoman and charged her with multiple counts of tax evasion as well as operating a business without a retail license.

Tamathia Sue Vandross, 49, of Charleston, the owner of Heaven Scent, was ordered to close the business after her retail license was revoked in December 2019 for failure to pay state Sales Tax, according to arrest warrants. Ten days later, agents found her business still operating.

Vandross was responsible for all financial and tax matters of the business and prepared all Sales Tax returns during the investigation period, according to SCDOR agents.

For tax years 2015 through 2019, Vandross reported $284,513 in gross sales when her actual sales were $854,946, according to the warrants. She willfully understated her gross sales by $570,433 for this period and as a result evaded approximately $50,202 in South Carolina Sales Tax.

If convicted, Vandross faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and $200 and/or 30 days for the charge of operating without a retail license. She is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

