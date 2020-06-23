IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Reveal the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT List

Recognized organizations foster cultures of growth and appreciation through career development, training, benefits, diversity and retention efforts

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld are pleased to announce the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list ( click to tweet ). Each year, 100 organizations are selected based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, diversity and retention, as well as a survey completed by IT staff indicating their satisfaction with company offerings and work environment. Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the winning organizations are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Topping this year’s list in the respective divisions are Ultimate Software (large), FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) (midsize) and Cloud for Good (small).



Continuous Learning

One common thread among the organizations on the 2020 list is the importance they place on training and career development. For starters, most organizations offer reimbursement for technology certifications (96%), continuing ed. (94%), or college tuition (88%). Additionally, organizations are spending on average $1,778 per IT employee on training annually and providing an average of 8 training days. This focus strongly aligns as a top priority for IT professionals.

As organizations continue to adjust their operations to accommodate employees working from home, technology has never been more important. In the recent CIO COVID-19 Impact Study , 62% of organizations said that the pandemic is accelerating digital transformation efforts. Training and the stepped-up need for technologic advancement opens the door for working with cutting-edge technologies, which is important to 78% of the IT professionals who responded to the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

Team Dynamics

Interesting work, fair compensation and benefits, and growth play a big part in employee satisfaction. However, another aspect is enjoying the work environment, which is important to 95% of participants. Seventy-one percent of IT practitioners said that morale within their team is excellent or very good, and 96% feel they have a good relationship with their co-workers and their supervisor (91%). Furthermore, 90% to 91% agree/strongly agree that their organization treats employees fairly and equally when it comes to gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. Additional insights about the top organizations and their IT teams include:

Top Industries Represented: IT/Computer-related services (24%); Health services (18%); Finance (12%)

Average Number of Full-time IT Employees: 736

Team Demographics (average): 29% of IT team are women; 35% of IT team are minorities

90% are proud to work for their organization

88% feel their job is interesting and challenging

Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)

1. Ultimate Software

2. Owens Corning

3. Genentech

4. Booz Allen Hamilton

5. Worthington Industries

6. Vanguard

7. Norton Healthcare

8. Cedars-Sinai

9. Navy Federal Credit Union

10. International Paper

11. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

12. DHL Express

13. Erickson Living

14. Zimmer Biomet

15. University of Notre Dame

16. VMware

17. Aflac

18. Discover Financial Services

19. Humana

20. Atrium Health

21. Total Quality Logistics

22. Asurion

23. Jet Propulsion Laboratory

24. Kaiser Permanente

25. RSM US

26. Portland State University

27. CDW

28. Raytheon

29. Jack Henry and Associates

30. Applied Materials

31. Motorola Solutions

32. Principal Financial Group

33. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

34. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

35. MSC Industrial Supply

36. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

37. Johns Hopkins Medicine

38. Southern Co.

39. Nationwide Mutual Insurance

40. Holman Enterprises

41. Mitre

42. Sharp HealthCare

43. AdventHealth

44. Liberty Mutual Insurance

45. PPG

46. FedEx

47. Fannie Mae

48. Banner Health

49. Memorial Healthcare System

50. Spectrum Health

51. Kroger

52. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

1. FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)

2. Kronos

3. Zebra Technologies

4. Plante Moran

5. Axon

6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

7. Avanade

8. National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC)

9. DriveTime

10. Suddath

11. Enova International

12. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

13. VyStar Credit Union

14. Robert W Baird and Co.

15. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings

16. Janney Montgomery Scott

17. CME Group

18. Credit Acceptance

19. Align Technology

20. Power Home Remodeling

21. Informatica

22. Workiva

23. Veeam

24. Genesis HealthCare System

25. American Fidelity Assurance Company

Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)

1. Cloud for Good

2. Central Minn. Credit Union (CMCU)

3. Axxess

4. NCAA

5. OneStream Software

6. Health Catalyst

7. KnowBe4

8. ExtraHop

9. MetroStar Systems

10. Connectria

11. Secure-24

12. Accelirate

13. Avaap USA

14. Dataprise

15. Paramount Software Solutions

16. OCLC

17. NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)

18. Konstruktor Service

19. Planned Systems International

20. CarGurus

21. Nitel

22. Sprinklr

23. IT Convergence

